With many area schools closed until at least late April, parents are learning how to manage their full-time jobs while also becoming their children's teachers overnight.
Online resources are more abundant than ever, but some parents who are working from home say they already feel overwhelmed by the virtual curriculum world.
Krista Stark, of Webb City, works 40 hours a week as the executive director of the Southwest Missouri Democrats and has two children in the Webb City School District. She’s working from home because of the COVID-19 outbreak, which she says has made it difficult to establish a daily routine for her children's schoolwork. Her husband, Jason, is not working from home.
Stark said some days are better than others, but recently she’s been facing technical issues that has stalled her ability to help her children with their homework.
“I brought home a lot of laptops from the office, and I have my own personal laptop, but we have a different internet router than we had before,” she said. “I get out all of the computers to connect them, but nothing is working. We have a network person, and we had to start a video call. He put in a lot of work that day. We had to reconfigure the router because the laptops are older, and the router was new. The problem was they weren’t recognizing the 5G. It literally took up the entire day.”
Establishing a schedule is difficult during the current climate, she said. The pandemic has also added a lot of stressors.
“A lot of parents are not used to this, and it takes a lot of patience," Stark said. "Any person might have an abundance of patience with their child in normal activities, but any time you’re doing something new with them, it can be easy to lose your patience. We’re all under an incredible amount of emotional stress right now with this situation.”
Stark said she's trying to encourage other parents not to be hard on themselves if they can't get the hang of teaching.
“Our kids will forgive us if we don’t know how to do the science project correctly, and they will remember that we tried,” she said. “But they’ll also remember if we totally lose our cool with them and traumatize them because we’re not able to figure something out.”
The virtual education model isn't easy for teachers, either. Many are managing daily conference calls and developing long-term lesson plans for their students while also teaching their own children.
Sharla Wood, a K-2 literacy specialist at McKinley Elementary School in Joplin, is also a parent of a fifth-grader. She said she understands parents' frustrations.
“I think the biggest struggle for a lot of parents is that they don’t have a teaching degree and didn’t plan on homeschooling their child,” she said. “That’s kind of what this feels like — home school."
One of the biggest challenges for her as a teacher, Wood said, is meeting the needs — via online instruction — of students who require special services.
"I do worry a lot about being an intervention teacher, about meeting students' needs individually. That’s the challenge we’re facing," she said. "When you meet students face to face, you can make things individualized or based off their learning level. We’re going to figure out a way to do that while we’re not in school.”
Wood said it’s best for parents to have a daily plan — whatever that might look like for each family — in place to teach their child.
“When you have a plan, you’re more likely to do what needs to be done that day, but also make sure you’re offering your child breaks (for) things that will keep them up and active,” she said. “The schools understand this isn’t going to be a perfect situation and know this won’t always run smoothly. This is uncharted territory for everybody. My biggest advice is to be a parent first and a teacher second.”
