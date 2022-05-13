When we reporters put out calls on social media, looking for people to talk about certain subjects, we have varying success.
Sometimes we don't get connected to the people we want. Other times, we find lots of people.
I definitely had the latter experience this week as I set out to find parents who are experiencing the national baby formula shortage. It turns out that parents (and other family members who are helping parents) are angry and stressed about the shortage, and they want their voices heard.
Hear from parents across the region, from Cassville to Nevada and everywhere in between, about how they're navigating the shortage and the emotions they're dealing with. You'll find the story online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Over the course of the weekend, we'll also:
- Highlight the restoration of historic fish signs at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery.
- Provide complete coverage of Joplin High School's graduation ceremony, which is on Sunday.
- Tell you what the Joplin City Council will be discussing and voting on at its upcoming meeting.
Have a pleasant weekend.
