Parents, teachers get chance to discuss design of new Dover Hill school

Now that the Joplin School District has a location for a new elementary school, administrators, teachers, parents and others are now imagining what could be built there.
Hosted by architects with Corner Greer and Associates, district officials met in several sessions this past week with parents and teachers from Columbia and West Central elementary schools to gather what they'd like to see in a single replacement school.
That feedback will help create a school design that district officials and others can use to tell voters why they are asking for a bond-issue authorization in the April election.
"The sessions went great," said principal architect Chad Greer. "There were a lot of ideas generated as a result of those conversations. We've narrowed down options, and that gives us a direction we can use in putting together a final version of the site plan."
Having a good plan will be important for that election as the school campaigns for a plan that parents who want to keep the aging West Central and Columbia open may not support.
One of the participants in the sessions was Tracy Horton, the president of the Columbia PTO. Horton was one of many who protested the district's decision to eventually close down the aging Columbia Elementary School building, which is being monitored for developing cracks in its safe room.
Horton said she was impressed with how well staff from the architectural firm listened to feedback and ran the sessions.
"I'm more neutral than I have been about the whole situation," Horton said. "I know some families are not OK with the closing of the school, and other families are really excited. I feel like me listening well to both of those sides will be most helpful in keeping me in check."
On Monday, officials with the city and school district announced an agreement to transfer more than 17 acres of the area designated as Dover Hill Park to the district. This land on the eastern side of the park would be used to build a new elementary school, replacing aging buildings at Columbia and West Central. The new school would handle about 450 students.
The property has an atypical footprint: Bordered by Main Street on its eastern edge, Murphy Boulevard's northwesterly direction gives the property a point on its southeastern corner. And railroad tracks to the west give the property's western edge a curving border.
As the name Dover Hill implies, the property encompasses a large hill that was once the site of wintertime sledding, until the city banned it in 2007. It is largely unused, featuring only a disc golf course.
The topography of the land presents both challenges and opportunities, Greer said.
"Any solution is going to require some reworking of that site," Greer said. "We're trying to use the existing slope of the site to our advantage, but we'll have to move some dirt around."
During last week's sessions, Horton said that she and others talked about the importance of safety and using green space, as well as layout aspects that would benefit families and design features sought by teachers.
Horton said she was impressed with how people from both schools are on the same page. Portions of the sessions involved separating the groups by school to talk about priorities. When those two groups were merged, they found they had a lot in common.
"When we came together, we found that we had the same mindset, the same values, the same thoughts," Horton said. "It made me excited about the possibilities."
Because of the way Dover Hill was chosen as the building site, the design phase is under a compressed schedule for April's election, said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations for the district. The design will be a critical part of the case the district makes in asking for authority to borrow up to $25 million.
Sachetta too said he was happy with how the planning sessions went.
"I felt like parents, teachers and administrators were all really highly engaged in the conversation, and there was a lot of excitement," Sachetta said. "They took the exercise very seriously and gave a lot of good insight."
Greer said the information gathered will be used to come up with a site plan that should be ready in mid-January.
Until those designs are unveiled, school officials are hopeful that the building will not only be a great school building but part of an architectural gateway into Joplin's northern side.
"I think a lot of people drive by that piece of property all the time and wonder what it's being used for," Sachetta said. "It's right across from OCC, which has a very nice view and approach. OCC is a good ambassador as an educational institution, and our school can be that too."
As for parents who fought to keep Columbia open long-term through a renovation or rebuilding, Horton said the sessions showed her enough to keep her curious.
"I feel torn," she said. "I'm dreaming about what a new school could look like, but flip that coin and a lot of families highly value a neighborhood school. And we're grieving that loss. I'm not where I was this summer, where I fought so hard to keep Columbia open. I'm open to what could be."
