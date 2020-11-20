Playground

Today in the Globe newsroom we wished we were outside. Specifically, at a park. In tomorrow's edition of the Globe you'll find reports about park plans in two cities.

The city of Duquesne has received a more than $96,000 grant to start building a memorial park for the town's tornado victims from 2011. And Carthage is working on a master plan for its parks system.

We'll have full stories about both in tomorrow's edition of the Globe. And over the weekend, you'll see reports about:

  • Upcoming commencement ceremonies at Pittsburg State Univeristy.
  • An in-depth look at the Electoral College, how it works, and the role a former Joplin lawmaker has in it.
  • More information about airport services at the Joplin Municipal Airport.

We hope you have a wonderful weekend.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

