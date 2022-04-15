Joplin city staff have developed a proposal to hire two park rangers and set a budget for ranger operations as a security measure for city parks.
A presentation on the plan will be given Monday night at the City Council's regular meeting, according to agenda information.
The proposal includes a budget of $99,650 for a park ranger, a vehicle and equipment for the job. Staff recommends that two park rangers be hired in order to cover the parks more than one shift, which would cost $199,300, according to the budget estimate.
While the job description for park ranger positions has been developed and will be included in the 2023 city budget, rangers will not be hired until the recently approved use tax produces enough revenue to fund the costs.
Residents have asked for more park security in recent years and parks staff endorsed the need.
The issued was raised in 2020 to City Manager Nick Edwards during what he called a listening tour.
Staff documents cite, as an example, a comment made in the listening tour survey in which a resident said, “Sometimes it doesn’t feel safe to use the parks or take a walk in the neighborhood because of random individuals wondering through who are high, or at least acting like it.”
Resident comments about feelings of insecurity in parks also were given when public input was sought for the parks and recreation department's master plan study. Establishing a parks ranger role was one of five goals adopted from the input for that plan.
In addition, the City Council included public safety and crime reduction as one of six goals in its strategic plan for community improvements.
City documents report that the committee overseeing implementation of the action plans also supported a park ranger plan.
Voters last year authorized a use tax to fund the actions plans developed around the strategic goals. The use tax is being collected now but it will take awhile to build up funds that can be tapped to launch the action plans.
A recent sales tax report shows that two payments on the use tax have been submitted to the city. The money is split among the city's various sales tax funds. So far, payments for March and April have been received and total only about $43,000.
City officials said earlier it will take some time for the state to notify retailers of the city's use tax that is to be collected from online sales.
