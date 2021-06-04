A lack of parking for Memorial Hall would be resolved with an agreement between the city and the Joplin Board of Education that would transfer parking lots in that area owned by the school district to the city.
Two contracts for that purpose will be considered for first-round approval by the Joplin City Council at its meeting Monday night. If it gets the nod, the proposal would advance to final consideration at the council's next meeting.
One of the agreements would give ownership of the parking lots at the northeast and southeast corners of Ninth Street and Wall Avenue to the city for free.
A second agreement would allow those attending events at Memorial Hall to use the school district's parking lots at the southwest corner of Ninth Street and Wall Avenue and the northeast corner of 10th Street and Pearl Avenue for free when the other lots do not provide enough parking space.
One lot would be available on an unlimited basis for special events at the hall. Public use of the other lot would be limited to those spaces designated as visitor parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, though all of the lot would be available from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and all day on Saturdays and Sundays.
The lots currently serve the Joplin Schools Administration Building at 825 Pearl Ave. That building has multiple parking lots because it formerly served as a high school and a middle school.
Both agreements would go into effect only if the city obtains funding to remodel and expand Memorial Hall.
The city will propose to voters next April a $30 million bond issue to pay for a renovation of Memorial Hall. If voters approve, property and personal property taxes would be imposed on individual and commercial property to pay the debt.
The agreements remain open for two years after that election to allow the city time to explore other sources of funding if the April ballot issue is defeated.
According to school district records, the school board unanimously approved the agreements at a closed meeting May 25.
Meeting minutes state that Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations, reviewed the proposed agreements with the board.
That discussion included the information that the contracts were contingent upon the city obtaining voter approval for the general obligation bonds to finance the hall project.
Mayor Ryan Stanley, asked if the council discussed the parking lot question in any closed meeting or in conjunction with discussions of providing property on Dover Hill to the school district for its current elementary school construction project, said the council has not had any discussion in a closed meeting about the parking proposals.
"The city has a long history working with and partnering with Joplin Schools," he said. "The Dover Hill discussion was centered solely on Dover Hill and how that transfer might impact city services, i.e traffic flow and best land use. Memorial parking was not on our radar at that time. We value that partnership, and hope the city of Joplin and Joplin Schools will continue to work well together for decades to come."
The city last year hired two firms, SFS Architecture Inc. of Kansas City and Ballard King & Associates of Highland Park, Colorado, to prepare a feasibility study on how the hall could be used as a multi-purpose venue.
SFS examined potential uses for the hall and the spaces and then created renderings of what those spaces could look like along with the construction of an annex that could be added to the west side of the building. Ballard King looked at revenue and expense projections to operate a renovated hall.
The firms recommended a $25 million plan to repair and remodel the hall. The design calls for flexible spaces that include accommodations for stage performances, meeting rooms, banquets, recreation programs and a variety of other events.
City officials expanded the proposal to $30 million to cover any contingencies or parking costs that would be needed to complete the project.
The council discussion of the parking contracts will take place during a 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
