Work has started by the city of Joplin to put together a parks and recreation master plan that will shape future projects and activities.
In addition, a third survey is now available online regarding the future of Memorial Hall.
As part of the master plan development for the the overall parks system, city administrators want to assess the current use of those spaces and programs offered and get information about the recreational activities that residents like and their interests in programs.
The survey will be used by a consultant, Landworks Studio, a landscape architectural firm of Olathe, Kansas, to gather information for the master plan. Landworks was hired in September after the city issued a request for proposals and 11 firms applied. The City Council approved the contract with Landworks in September.
The surveys will be mailed to some local households in upcoming weeks. Those who receive the survey are asked to fill it out and mail it back in postage-paid envelope that will come with the survey.
Households that will receive the questionnaire will be selected at random by ETC Institute, an Olathe market research and survey company working for Landworks Studio.
In order for survey results to be considered statistically valid, households must be selected at random, and the demographics of survey respondents should reflect the actual population of the city, a city spokesman said.
After the surveys are finished, the city will hold public meetings to discuss the overall parks and recreation system in Joplin. Details on when and where those discussions will be held are to be announced later.
"Using citizens’ feedback, this study will help identify and prioritize park maintenance and improvements," City Manager Nick Edwards said in a statement. "If you have a desire for better park amenities, then this is your opportunity to give us your thoughts."
The master plan will help devise a list of projects and programs that will be done over the next 10 years. It is among preparations city staff is making for an expected August election next year to ask voters to renew the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax. The tax expires March 31, 2022, unless it is renewed.
Voters have twice renewed the sales tax, first authorized in 2001, to be used for park projects and for construction of stormwater drainage projects to reduce flooding throughout the city.
The last renewal has provided for about $20.8 million in projects over the 10-year life of the tax. Many of those have been completed, particularly on the parks side.
Studies also are underway to develop plans for future use of Ewert pool and Memorial Hall, both of which are overseen by the parks department.
There have been three public meetings held and two surveys in recent weeks for Memorial Hall. Architectural concepts for a renovation and expansion of the hall were unveiled last week.
The final survey for that project has been made available online at www.joplinmo.org/1093/Memorial-Hall-Study. Previous surveys and public meeting presentations are also available at that site.
Results from about 2,000 survey responses from area residents regarding the Ewert Park Aquatic Center were used to develop four potential concepts for renovation of that pool. Those concepts were unveiled and discussed at a meeting Oct. 19.
One proposal was to renovate the existing pool. Two options involved installing splash parks to replace the existing pool. The fourth combined splash pad elements with a renovation of part of the existing pool.
The parks director has said the existing pool has a large crack and several other issues that would be expensive to repair. He also would like to reduce the number of lifeguards required to operate the pool because the city has experienced a shortage of applicants in recent years.
Lauren Ozburn, with Waters Edge Aquatic Design, the consultant on the Ewert pool project, said at the meeting that for those reasons the firm is considering recommending a project to convert the pool to a splash park or a combination pool and splash park.
City staff members are studying the concepts and will make a recommendation on which version they wish to pursue in upcoming weeks.
Both the proposed Memorial Hall and Ewert pool renovations could be among the projects proposed for the next round of sales tax-funded projects if voters renew the parks and stormwater sales tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.