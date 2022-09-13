CARTHAGE, Mo. — For the 10th time since 1996, a Carthage man serving two life terms for murdering two men has been denied parole by the Missouri Parole Board.
Patricia Brigman, the sister of Leroy Spencer, said his killer, John S. Martin, 67, was denied parole after a hearing Aug. 30 and won’t be eligible for another hearing until 2025.
“It’s not the five-year maximum we had hoped for, but at least Martin is still incarcerated,” Brigman said. The family had hoped another hearing would not be scheduled until 2027.
If the board denies parole, it sets the date for the next possible hearing, which is between two and five years, according to state law.
That means by the time Brigman comes up for parole again, it will have been more than 50 years since he killed Spencer in a robbery in Rolla and James Stemmons in a robbery in Carthage.
Brigman said she takes it hard when the parole board sets hearings five years apart, but those of less than five years are even more difficult for the family.
“This is extremely hard to bring up these memories every hearing,” Brigman said. “It doesn’t get easier, ever. These hearings throw me back to that awful day, the 20 days my brother suffered in ICU unable to move due to his bullet that severed his spine, fully aware of his situation and what had happened. Leroy also knew the gas station attendant was shot in the back and injured too.”
The first crime took place Oct. 16, 1974, when Martin, then 19, walked into Ron's Sinclair Station in Rolla with a revolver and robbed the attendant, Melvin Craft.
Court records say Martin then forced Craft and Brigman's brother, the only customer in the store at the time, to climb over a wall at the rear of the station.
Martin told the two to run for their lives, and as they slid down an embankment, he shot both men. Spencer died of his wounds 20 days after the shooting. Martin shot Craft three times, then left, assuming he was dead.
Craft survived, however, and was able to identify Martin.
The second crime was on Nov. 21, 1974, when Martin and two other men, David Lynn Pugh and Leslie Allen Sanders, robbed Airport Package Liquors in Carthage.
In that case, Martin forced the owner, Stemmons, into his own pickup and drove to a wooded area southeast of Carthage along the banks of Jones Creek. He shot Stemmons three times in the head at point-blank range.
An article in The Carthage Press in 1998 said the three men split the $115 they had stolen from Stemmons and left his body in the woods.
Sanders was found guilty of first-degree murder, but the verdict was thrown out because of a faulty instruction to the jury. He later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
A Dade County jury found Pugh guilty of robbery and kidnapping. He was found not guilty on the murder charges. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 1977. Sanders and Pugh have since been released from prison.
Martin was sentenced to 25 years to life for each crime, but Brigman said the judge in the Rolla case didn’t order the sentences to run consecutively, or one after the other, so Martin is serving both at the same time.
Martin came close to freedom in 1996, 21 years after he was sentenced, when he was released to a halfway house in Kansas City in preparation for being released on parole, but the Stemmons and Spencer families had not been notified by the state of his impending release.
When they found out just before his final hearing, they launched their first public campaign to have him returned to prison. The campaign was successful, and the families have attended every one of Martin’s parole hearings since then.
