Today in the Globe newsroom we considered Missouri's future for the next year.
Gov. Mike Parson delivered the State of the State Address Wednesday and proposed spending hundreds of millions on teacher salaries and child care services.
We'll have more on his address and the role Carthage students had in it in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Registration opening for the Joplin Memorial Run.
- Lawmakers supporting closing a loophole in the state's Second Amendment Protection Act.
- An update on a man charged with armed robbery.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
