Big Boy, Union Pacific’s 600-ton locomotive No. 4014, sits in a rail yard Wednesday in Parsons, Kan., for an overnight stop on the train’s monthlong tour of the central and southern U.S. The train is headed for Houston and New Orleans, with a daylong stop in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 14. It will return home through Arkansas and Missouri, heading for a daylong stop in St. Louis on Sunday, Aug. 29, then crossing Missouri for its second daylong stop at Kansas City’s Union Station on Wednesday. Sept. 1.