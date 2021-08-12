Train

Big Boy, Union Pacific’s 600-ton locomotive No. 4014, sits in a rail yard Wednesday in Parsons, Kan., for an overnight stop on the train’s monthlong tour of the central and southern U.S. The train is headed for Houston and New Orleans, with a daylong stop in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 14. It will return home through Arkansas and Missouri, heading for a daylong stop in St. Louis on Sunday, Aug. 29, then crossing Missouri for its second daylong stop at Kansas City’s Union Station on Wednesday. Sept. 1.

 JOHN T HACKER

Today in the Globe newsroom we hit the rails.

The largest steam locomotive in the world passed through Parsons this week. Reporter John Hacker got a ridealong and learned more about the Union Pacific Railroad's "Big Boy," as it completes a month-long tour across the country.

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

The resignation of Carthage's school board president.

Missouri's COVID death toll passing 10,000.

An event to help homeless people in the area.

It's almost Friday, folks. We hope the rest of your night is peaceful.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

