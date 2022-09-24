PARSONS, Kan. — A new $300,000 barn filled with farming memorabilia opened this summer in Parsons.
It was the vision of Iron Horse Foundation President Stephen Farrell in 2016, when he and his wife drove down an alleyway behind the historic Parsons City Museum. Today, the Farm Heritage Museum in downtown Parsons stands as the beginning of an effort to bring farm history to life in a small town.
“It didn’t just happen overnight,” Farrell said. “It’s been a while, but we’re very proud of it.”
The first step for Farrell’s vision was creating the Iron Horse Museum Foundation, a nonprofit to raise community funds for the construction of a building large enough to host reminders of the region’s ag legacy.
After six years and financial donations from both local businesses and individuals, the Farm Heritage Museum held its grand opening July 2.
“We had about 120-130 people here during the grand opening,” Farrell said. “It was well received by the general public and it’s an ongoing process. We’re not going to sit still; we’ve got stuff coming in all the time.”
The Farm Heritage Museum was built next door to the railroad running through the center of town. Historically, the purpose of the railroad was to haul cattle and grain.
“Parsons was built by the railroad and the farming community,” said Dan Peterson, board member for the Parsons Farm Heritage group. “A farm heritage building goes hand in hand with the railroad part because those are what fashioned Parsons together to what it is today.
“(The museum) is kind of intended to represent the rural part of the county,” Peterson added. “Not just Parsons, but the rural history is what we’re trying to represent.”
Generational equipment and antiques include an $85,000 65-horsepower Case tractor steam engine from 1915, a threshing machine from the 1920s, washing machines, wagons, haying equipment and much more.
The oldest piece of equipment, a wooden hay rake donated by Jim Schmitz, is from the mid-1800s. A farmer would stand on the rake as it was pulled by a single horse, and as it progressed, the rake would flip and the farmer was challenged with balancing on that piece of equipment.
The project was made possible through the work of volunteers who built display cases, storage rooms and bathrooms with help from more than 120 local sponsors.
Farrell said it's important to show younger generations what the world was like for their grandparents. Looking forward, he said the board would like to move toward living history exhibits.
“It’s been a team effort the whole way,” Farrell said.
The Farm Heritage Museum is located at 1815 Grand Ave. in Parsons. Memorabilia donations are still being accepted. Anyone interested in donating equipment or other historical items can contact Farrell at 620-423-4346.
“It took us a while to get things going,” Farrell said. “Once we got going, it didn’t take too long. Stuff is coming in pretty quickly. They’ll say, ‘If you build it, they will come.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.