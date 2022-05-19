Today in the Globe newsroom we toasted a local brewery's roast.
Chaos Brewery has produced a new beer that will help raise funds for victims of the Russian invasion into Ukraine. The name of it is a not-so-subtle condemnation of the Russian president.
We'll have more information about this story in Friday's issue of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Results of a recount for a Joplin City Council seat.
- COVID-19 numbers edging up in Joplin over the past few days.
- More profiles of our All Area Academic Team members.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
