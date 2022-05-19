Chaos Ukrainian Beer

Chaos Brewing bartender Mark Medlin slowly draws a Ukrainian strong golden ale invented by Pravda Brewing in Ukraine. The ale is being brewed worldwide as a fundraiser for Ukraine relief. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we toasted a local brewery's roast. 

Chaos Brewery has produced a new beer that will help raise funds for victims of the Russian invasion into Ukraine. The name of it is a not-so-subtle condemnation of the Russian president. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.