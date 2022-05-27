For decades, Southwest Missouri school districts have cultivated relationships with police departments to form unique positions that are aimed at, among other things, stopping mass killing tragedies, similar to what happened in Uvalde earlier this week, before they happen.
As the role of security and law enforcement is analyzed in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School, which resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers. Aside from hiring their own security officers or other guards, school districts and police departments across the country have created a position called “school resource officer” to serve school communities.
More than a typical officer, school resource officers are also educators to students and security advisers to teachers and administrators. They also work to spot warning signs of potential tragedies, and prepare people in the school to handle emergencies.
“We are partners with the school district,” said Capt. Austin Wolf, of the Joplin Police Department, who supervises the city’s program with the Joplin School District. “We really do work in a partnership to create all these things.”
Neosho, Webb City, Carthage and Carl Junction also have similar relationships between their city and school governments. In general, the officers are POST-certified by the city or county jurisdiction, work almost exclusively within school campuses and are compensated by both, depending on the area.
Responsibilities of a school resource officer are similar to a regular beat officer, according to information from the U.S. Department of Justice. They usually have the ability to make arrests, respond to calls for service and document any incidents. However, they are encouraged to use nonpunitive measures when dealing with students, using arrests only as a last resort.
School resource officers are on hand to perform a wide variety of duties inside school buildings and wherever large groups of students go, such as football games, art galleries or other field trips. They are also common fixtures at school events and milestone days, from the first day of school to graduation.
In the Joplin district, a team of four school resource officers monitor security issues and provide police services in the event of laws being broken, according to the city of Joplin’s website.
More importantly, they work in a preventive effort, Wolf said. They interact with students in the halls, at school events and even in the classroom — Joplin’s school resource officers provide an educational program called “Rise Above” to fifth graders in the district.
The curriculum is fluid, Wolf said, and can be changed on the fly to deal with emerging trends. Bullying, for instance — if incidents increase, the program can immediately address the topic with students.
Outside of that class, school resource officers work to create an environment where potential problems can be detected or averted before they reach a crisis level. They help run emergency drills including active threat drills, and work with schools and crisis centers to help students dealing with a range of issues.
Most other districts across the region have one or two school resource officers who perform similar duties.
They are not the only officers who work in schools, either. Other people provide more specialized security as needed, and if an emergency were to occur in a school building, multiple police officers would respond.
Wolf said school resource officers bring a distinctive set of skills and qualifications to their job. Such officers receive a special sort of training, and the Joplin Police Department offers a training course to other area agencies.
“It takes a special type of officer, who is going to be able to work with numerous entities,” Wolf said. “It takes someone who can work with school administrators and teachers, as well as having a strong passion for kids and creating a safe learning environment.”
