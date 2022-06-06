Sports Academy

Nora Mehrens, 9, works on her tennis skills during Monday's Lifetime Sports Academy at Missouri Southern State University. About 100 kids ages 7 to 12 are participating in the sports camp at MSSU. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched summer fun kick off.

Participants in a sports academy are getting lessons into a variety of activities from serving in tennis to learning a karate chop. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting. 
  • The first day for Pittsburg State University's new president. 
  • A federal judge's ruling overturning a halt to executions. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.