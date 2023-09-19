Joplin School District administrators aim to fill five seats in their new Eagles Lunch & Learn sessions.
Eagles Lunch & Learn is a new offering from the district that will give participants a behind-the-scenes look at Joplin Schools. Participants will gain insight about district planning and strategic goals, student populations and their needs, staff supports, district budgeting details, future facility considerations and more.
Those interested in joining the sessions do not need to be associated with any Joplin Schools students or staff. Any community member is welcome to seek attendance until all spots are filled.
The sessions will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during four Friday sessions: Sept. 22, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 1. Meals and materials will be provided.
Seats are limited. Interested participants are encouraged to register immediately by contacting Communications@JoplinSchools.org. Registration is requested by Wednesday. Participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no cost to attend.
