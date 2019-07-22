MIAMI, Okla. — Oklahoma’s first cannabis cruise has been put on hold indefinitely, after owners of the Grand Lake Queen declined to move forward with the event.
On Monday, Larry Steckline, owner of the Grand Lake boat, said unanswered questions regarding the event, as well as an unsigned contract by organizer Jason Elsasser, led him to cease talks concerning the event.
Steckline, a self-described neophyte regarding medical marijuana issues, said his concerns included how and where the cannabis would be consumed, as well as safety issues.
“The reason we considered it, is because the people of Oklahoma voted (medical marijuana) in,” Steckline said. “So if they wanted (medical marijuana), I thought we would go along with it.”
Steckline said if the cruise would have taken place, smoking on the paddleboat would have been limited to the upper, outside deck.
“We have too many questions and no answers, so we decided to not fool with it,” Steckline said. “From what we are hearing, it seems to be more party than medical seminars, and I’m not interested in that.”
Elsasser, who operates Underground Reserve and Classy Grass Boutique, both based in Miami, initially wanted to hold the cruise as an outreach event for his businesses.
The cruise was being billed as a “consumption event” and would have only been open to those with a medical marijuana card. At a cost of $99, it would have included a two-hour cruise on Grand Lake, food, music, educational seminars and a chance to try a variety of products offered through Elsasser’s business.
Because of Oklahoma regulations, participants on the cruise would have been required to purchase the sample pack of Elsasser’s products at a nearby dispensary before boarding the Grand Lake Queen.
If the cruise continued, Elsasser would have rented the Grand Lake Queen for a total cost of $2,500, which only included the captain and the two-hour trip.
When contacted on Monday concerning Steckline’s decision, Elsasser said he had already decided to not do the cruise.
“I think the concept is ahead of its time here,” he said. “I do think a lot of people would benefit medically from a gathering like this."
Despite favorable reaction from potential guests, Elsasser said he planned to drop the cruise in order to spend more time launching his statewide brands.
“This is such a new industry," he said. "I would rather concentrate on my company.”
