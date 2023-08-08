PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University’s Bryant Student Health Center is now operated by the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, which is planning to expand access to health services for the campus.
PSU students, faculty, staff and their family members can get medical care or mental health services at the campus clinic or at any of the community health center’s 15 locations across the region. A medical provider will be on call to students whenever the clinics are closed, and the community health center will employ a full-time campus advocate to help students who are victims of violence.
Benefits for students will be similar at all locations, with student health fees helping to offset any copays or deductibles. All insurances will be accepted, and discounted services will be available for those meeting financial guidelines.
A limited number of prescription medicines will be available at the campus clinic. Most immunizations will be available on a walk-in basis during all hours the clinic is open.
Additional resources coming to the campus include relocation of the Gorilla Pantry, which provides free access to food staples to students. The pantry will be supplemented by the community health center’s food programs if needed.
The campus clinic will extend hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday during the fall and spring semesters and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays in the summer.
“This partnership aligns perfectly with the culture of success we are building for our students because it will make the Bryant Student Health Center even more accessible,” PSU President Dan Shipp said in a statement. “It’s clear that students who have greater access to physical and mental health care have a better overall college experience, which ultimately helps them to achieve their academic and professional goals.”
Most of the staff at the campus clinic have transitioned into employees of the health center, CEO Krista Postai said.
“We have cared for Pitt State students and their families, along with their faculty and staff, for years, but this will more closely connect us to the campus community,” she said in a statement.
