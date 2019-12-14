CARTHAGE, Mo. — Bernice Lynch of Carthage is the legal guardian of her 6-year-old great-grandson, Aidence Colwell, and she’s seen the kindness of strangers working this Christmas season.
A few days ago, Lynch was in a local Walmart getting a car tire fixed, and she was talking to the clerk about her worries about preparing this Christmas season while caring for two loved ones.
“I was telling her I had guardianship of the little boy, and I was wondering how I was going to get enough Christmas for him,” Lynch said. “I didn’t know anyone was listening, and when I walked to go through the store while they repaired my tire, a man walked up to me and handed me $100 and told me to go buy my little boy something for Christmas.”
She saw that same kindness at work on a grand scale on Saturday as she brought Aidence to the Carthage Police Department LaVerne Williams Christmas Party for Kids, where he beamed as he opened bags of presents given away during a drawing.
“I think the party is great for these kids because there’s a lot of them who wouldn’t get anything for Christmas if it wasn’t for the party,” Lynch said. “It’s really good for the community. I’m raising him on my Social Security, and I have an invalid husband at home. It’s exciting for him. It helps me too.”
A variety of meanings
For Karen Williams, widow of the Carthage Police detective for whom the party is named, the event is a cauldron of feelings.
“It’s an emotional day for me,” she said. “He’s been gone for 10 years. He loved the party. He put a lot of energy into this party, and it took a lot of help from the officers and everyone.”
LaVerne Williams died on Nov. 26, 2009, after a long illness. Karen Williams said he took over planning of the party in 1973, soon after he joined the force.
“He volunteered to take this on because he loved kids and he loved what he did,” Karen Williams said. “He loved being a police officer and a juvenile officer, and he loved working with kids.”
Karen Williams said her husband was working on that final party in 2009 almost up to the day he died.
“I keep coming back because I love it. I’m here for him, and I know he’s here in spirit,” Karen Williams said. “He loved the department, he loved the guys he worked with and he loved the kids. He loved to see the smile on kids faces at the party, and he didn’t want any child to go without a gift. It wasn’t just him, it was the whole department.”
Volunteer perspective
Among the dozens of volunteers directing traffic in Memorial Hall and handing out gifts as numbers were read were 24 students with the Carthage Junior High Leadership Council.
Adviser Tiffany Stringer has made it a tradition to bring the council to the party for the past several years, but seventh graders Abby Rogers and Gentry Cochran said they were really looking forward to it.
“I want to be here because it feels really good to give back to our community, and these kids don’t have as much as I do,” Gentry said. “I feel like they deserve to have as much as all of us do.”
“I want to be here so we can give everyone what they deserve: a good Christmas,” Abby added.
A sigh of relief
Cheryle Finley, who chairs the community organizing committee, and Greg Dagnan, chief of the Carthage Police Department, are the two charged with spearheading the planning and fundraising for the event.
They were breathing a sigh of relief after the 290 children, along with the parents and family, left after another fun party.
“It’s always a sigh of relief, but it’s a happy sigh of relief because it was such a good party,” Finley said. “There were big smiles everywhere.”
Dagnan said he told his officers that the Christmas Party was one time of year when they didn’t have to worry about being cops.
“We just worry about getting a room full of kids and making them happy,” Dagnan said. “It is a lot of work, and I’ll say Cheryle and the committee do most of it — they do way more than I or any of the guys do — but it’s all worth it. To stand up on that stage and look out and see all those smiles when they’re getting their gifts, it makes it all worth while.”
This year, 400 children were invited, and all of the 290 who attended left with at least one bag with a toy or two.
Organizers also gave away a dozen bicycles and two Xbox video game sets.
Volunteer help
Carthage police Chief Greg Dagnan said the department receives help from the entire community to put on the LaVerne Williams Christmas Party for Kids every year.
• The Carthage Junior High Leadership Council brought 24 members and a few friends to help.
• The Carthage Fire Department brought volunteers and paid to rent Carthage Memorial Hall for the party and for the the Steve Benjamin Memorial Christmas Concert, held on Dec. 1.
• Duke Mason and his band performed at the Steve Benjamin Concert to raise money and collect toys for the party. Mason also sang and acted as master of ceremonies at the party.
• Dozens of community members donated a total of about $10,000 to fund the event.
