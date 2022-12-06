SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas-based Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric has announced it is expanding its services in Southwest Missouri by acquiring Joplin-based Lyerla Heating & Air.
Kevin Brady, former owner and CEO of Lyerla Heating & Air, said in a phone interview Tuesday that the acquisition became official and that he will stay with the combined company as general manager of the Southwest Missouri Division.
Brady said no jobs will be lost in the acquisition.
“What we’ve got, we need a lot more of, so we’ll be actively hiring to take on next season,” he said.
Brady said the home services industry in Southwest Missouri had seen a lot of consolidation in the past few years and that he was considering selling to another entity in recent months.
“A lot of outside companies, private equity, hedge funds are buying up these companies,” Brady said. "I was looking at that and Paschal reached out to me while I was in that process, and I just thought it was a better fit for customers, employees, to have a local service like Paschal that knows the market. I mean, they’ve already got a location in Carthage, they know the market, they know the kind of employees they’re going to have. It’s not going to be big changes there for employees or customers.”
Paschal owner and CEO Charley Boyce said he was pleased to announce the acquisition of Lyerla.
“”We couldn’t be more excited to expand our operations in the Four-States Area,” Boyce said. “We have made a positive impact in Carthage, Joplin, Carl Junction and beyond. Paschal will be able to better serve our Missouri customers by adding Lyerla’s experienced home services team to ours.”
Lyerla Heating & Air was founded in 2001 by Brad Lyerla. Brady said he bought the company from Lyerla about five years ago.
“We’ve grown it, concentrating on residential replacements and Paschal, that’s their main focus down in Northwest Arkansas and Carthage,” Brady said. “After visiting with the Paschal team, what made the biggest impression on us was how much they focused on our existing customers and retaining our employees. We have enjoyed serving you and your family as loyal customers, and we look forward to continuing that service.”
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric has been serving Northwest Arkansas for more than 50 years and has about 250 or 260 employees.
