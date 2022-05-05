An entertainment venue that has been long dormant will once again be filled with live music because a joint venture that pairs two iconic bars.
Jon Buck will reopen his JBs Downtown venue in the space formerly occupied by the Kitchen Pass, located at 1212 S. Main St. The first gig for the reborn JBs will be singer Randall Shreve, a regular performer across the region — he will perform Friday night.
While Buck is thrilled to offer live music to patrons again, he is not duplicating everything about his former bar. The venue will not serve alcoholic beverages, instead offering mocktails, CBD-infused beverages that comply with Missouri law and other options.
The idea sprung to life from frustration that Buck and wife Tiffany felt trying to find things to do. They wanted to enjoy live music, but Buck, a recovering alcoholic sober since March 25, 2018, wanted to avoid alcohol. A series of long walks all over the city he took over the last few months inspired him to open a new place.
Buck said he has zero proof that his zero-proof idea will work — just his intuition and feedback from people he talks to.
"I have great relationships with people built around the bar industry, but I have better quality relationships outside the alcohol industry, and my wife and I thought, why not create a place to cultivate those types of relationships," Buck said. "More and more people told us they would like to see something like this, so we thought we'd try the approach of a sober bar."
The venue will be a members-only club, where people can purchase a monthlong membership. Buck said he plans to offer a variety of entertainment, including music, comedy and other spoken-word arts. Nonalcoholic beverages, including mocktails that mimic the flavor of classic drinks, will be available for purchase.
Tickets to those performances would be made available to members at a reduced rate. Once members have had their chance, nonmembers would be able to purchase tickets at regular price.
Historic hall
The halls of the new JB's have echoed with music for decades, up until the last few years.
Owner Mike Pawlus grew the Kitchen Pass from a small restaurant in 1986 into a nightclub that hosted an active music scene for decades. At the time, Pawlus said the decision to expand was about getting some room to breathe and hold more lunchtime customers.
"We outgrew the Kitchen Pass pretty quickly, and with the restaurant and the bar, we couldn't get everyone in there," Pawlus said. "We were able to rent this spot. ... I had an idea to build the patio and had a vision for the whole place."
Part of that vision was bringing in a diverse line of entertainment, such as rock, blues and country music as well as stand-up comedy. That way, he could attract different customer bases, he said — he didn't target the same crowd every weekend.
The Kitchen Pass became an iconic place for music until its closure. Also the owner of Wilder's Steakhouse, Pawlus and wife Marsha closed the Pass in 2015 in order to spend more time with family. The building held a pizza restaurant for about a year after that, then largely sat empty, for use during special events, Pawlus said.
Buck followed a similar plan with his previous bar. It opened in 2010 as a piano bar, then eventually branched out to touring artists. It was one of the first bars in Joplin to have a no-smoking policy, and it became an anchor for several other businesses in the 100 block of Main Street.
No stranger to opening businesses, Buck is also a co-owner of Stateline X One, a medical marijuana dispensary on the Oklahoma side of the border, and Nine Lives Cat Lounge and Adoption Center. He also dabbled with an annual music festival first held in Memorial Hall, then moved to Landreth Park.
He was charged in 2017 with 16 counts of felony tax fraud in connection to the operation of JBs from 2013 to 2016; those charges were conditionally dropped in 2019 after a payment arrangement was made. Buck sold the bar in 2017 to an owner who closed it in 2019.
Match made
The pairing of the two keystones comes at an interesting time for both.
Pawlus is retaining ownership of the building, taking on JBs as a tenant. He is watching downtown revitalization with interest: As those efforts continue to expand southward past 10th Street, he may be able to take advantage of federal historic grants and other programs to help freshen up his properties, he said. He used a similar process in 2018 — with help from the Route 66 Association of Missouri, he was able to restore a neon sign atop Wilder's.
"With the (Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex) coming downtown near Memorial Hall, that should be pulling in people from other towns to come here," Pawlus said. "They may look for a spot like this."
Buck foresees how the new JBs could one day expand with recreational marijuana use — something that voters may be able to decide in November if a statewide initiative petition is successful.
For now, the venue gives him a way to develop something he is passionate about: presenting live music for people who want to support it. He hopes that the venue offers something similar to a house concert vibe, only a bit bigger, and offers a light for Joplin's nightlife options.
"I believe in this idea, even though the business model for it doesn't really exist," Buck said. "I know the expenditures we have and the cash flow we need. It will be our version of a lodge, supported by the people who want to see it here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.