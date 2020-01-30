NEOSHO, Mo. — The revenue breakdown of a sales tax proposal for Newton County has been reworked in response to the city of Neosho placing its own sales tax measure on the spring ballot, but not by much.
Newton County voters on April 7 will decide whether to pass or reject a half-cent sales tax for public safety, primarily 911 dispatch services. It is expected to raise about $3.6 million annually.
But instead of 12% of the revenues from the tax being divided among Neosho, Seneca, Granby and Diamond, and 13% going toward capital projects, the allotment for capital funds has been increased to 20%, and the remaining 5% would be divvied up among Seneca, Diamond and Granby.
While that means a smaller allotment for the three towns than what was discussed before Neosho's decision on its own sales tax issue, Seneca police Chief James Altic said he is much more excited about the measure's proposal to eliminate dispatch fees for municipalities, which could save Seneca $30,000 to $40,000 annually.
"There's an upward trend in our calls to service, and we can't afford to keep paying that," Altic said. "That is the biggest benefit. ... That opens that money up for other avenues in the city."
The County Commission now proposes to direct 20% of revenues to the sheriff's department and 10% to reserve funds. The largest beneficiary of tax revenues would be the Newton County Central Dispatch Center, which would receive 45%. The remaining 25% would go to the capital projects funds and the three towns.
The center handles all 911 calls and dispatching for emergency services in the county. Each municipality in 2020 will pay roughly $6.83 per call for the service.
If the sales tax measure passes, the county will eliminate those fees, as well as a 15% tax that landline phone customers pay for 911 services, said Chancy Huntzinger, director of the center. Landline revenue has already been declining to the point where the Newton County Commission has given about $1.8 million to the center over the last 10 years, she said.
"Telephone tax revenue has declined by 34% over the last 20 years as people have moved to cellphones," Huntzinger said. "This will help us grow. For us, it will fully fund 911 service and let us add four additional dispatchers, as well as increase training and update our tech."
Newton County is one of the only counties in the area that does not have a sales tax for 911 services. County Commissioner Alan Cook said that outside auditors have recommended asking voters for such a tax for more than a decade.
"Our outside auditors have recommended that we do something rather than transfer money (the way the county has been)," Cook said. "We'll have to look at something else if this doesn't pass."
The Newton County Commission submitted its ballot language to the county clerk Tuesday. That means county residents, including those in Neosho, will vote on the county's half-cent sales tax measure. At the same time, Neosho residents will also vote on the city's half-cent sales tax proposal.
The Neosho City Council earlier this month put its public safety tax on the ballot. It is estimated to raise about $1.3 million annually for the police and fire departments. Half of that revenue would go toward staffing, and the other half toward equipment.
During a special meeting on Jan. 23, council members said the county's proposal did not go far enough toward meeting the city's needs.
While Neosho will not receive a regular allotment from the county sales tax if it passes, it will benefit from not having to pay dispatch fees. For fiscal year 2020, Neosho has budgeted about $114,000 for those fees.
