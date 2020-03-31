Some flights at the Joplin Regional Airport are being canceled as the result of the reduction in travel because of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"What has happened over the last two weeks is that American Airlines looks at passenger counts and they are canceling flights when there are no bookings," said Steve Stockam, manager of the Joplin Regional Airport.
There are still two flights a day scheduled to Dallas and Chicago, but on certain days they will only fly one flight because no tickets were sold for one of the flights or there will be only one or two passengers, Stockam said.
April flight schedules will be available today, but changes will be made as passenger counts fluctuate. "This is fluid. They will revise their schedule by the number of (ticket) bookings sold," Stockam said.
Stockam said that according to industry data, more than 2.2 million passengers took domestic flights on April 30, 2019. On Monday this week, there were only 184,000.
"International travel is zero right now because they are only trying to get people back into the U.S.," he said. "There are no international flights out of the U.S."
"Currently we are only flying 9% of the passengers that we had a year ago, so you can see how devastating it is to all airline service everywhere," Stockam said.
Large cities such as New York and Los Angeles that have a high number of COVID-19 cases have nearly shut down travel, "so it's even more devastating there than here," Stockam said.
He recommends that people who have a flight scheduled that they do not want to take should call the airline "because airlines are waiving change fees, and they are trying to accommodate passengers in every way they can," including with cancellations.
If flights have only one or two passengers booked, airlines may ask those customers if they could take another flight.
It is uncertain at this point which flights might be canceled in upcoming weeks or when people feel their destinations will be safe from spreading virus.
"We hope that it could be in May or June, but to know whether you can feel safe is a personal choice," he said. "I just don't know what the market is going to look like in 30 or 60 days. But I would encourage people to watch the fares and the airlines and figure out a time when they feel comfortable to do that.
"We're still here," the airport manager said. "We're still flying if you need to go.
"We're taking all the precautions. We're wiping everything down. We feel safe that we are going the extra mile" to see that the planes and airport are sanitized, Stockam said.
