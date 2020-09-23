GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Fifty years have passed since the slaying of a 17-year-old Dade County girl, but investigators and family members haven’t given up hope that the case could be solved someday.
On Sept. 20, 1970, the body of Jeanette Maxine Brunner, a 1970 graduate of Lockwood High School who lived on a Dade County farm near Golden City, was discovered in a pond not far from her home.
The Dade County coroner determined at the time that the girl had been killed by an assailant. Despite an extensive investigation by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and a private investigator hired by the family, as well as a $1,000 reward posted by her father, Leroy Brunner, no one has ever been arrested.
Patrol spokesman John Lueckenhoff said the case was reopened by a patrol investigator about two years ago and that it remains open.
“The fact that this is not an immediate, current, just-happened situation does not mean we will be unable to continue to investigate and possibly determine what happened,” Lueckenhoff said. “You can’t just consider something unsolvable because of time because technology continues to progress, which puts more tools at our disposal.”
The mystery
At the time, the killing was covered extensively by area news media, including The Joplin Globe.
According to a Joplin Globe article written a little more than a year after the slaying, a Springfield pathologist told a Dade County coroner’s jury that Jeanette Brunner suffered numerous deep cuts, broken bones in her face and a broken nose. He said Brunner had been hit several times and that she was dead or near death when she was placed in the pond.
The article said she was last seen leaving her home on foot late on Sept. 18 or early Sept. 19 after an argument with her parents. Relatives searched for her in the early morning Sept. 19, a Saturday, and law officers joined the search after dawn that day.
According to Jeanette Brunner’s brother, Harold Brunner, who lives on his parents’ farm, the body was spotted in a farm pond on Route VV not far from the farm by passersby on Sept. 20.
Neighbors pumped most of the water out of the pond in the days after she was discovered; they found Brunner’s clothes and some other personal items.
An article about the coroner’s jury said Jeanette Brunner had been fired from a job in Springfield the Thursday before her slaying, and witnesses told investigators she was “highly despondent and emotionally upset” about it.
Newspaper articles from the day said the FBI, federal narcotics agents and the Highway Patrol assisted the Dade County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
Harold Brunner said his sister’s death hit his father hard.
“It took a lot of years off dad’s life,” Harold Brunner said. “Dad brought it up to a lot of people who he talked to over the years. He really hated that the person who did it went off free.”
Leroy Brunner died in 2003 at the age of 79. Jeanette Brunner’s mother, Norma Mildred Brunner, died on May 17, 2020, at the age of 96.
Harold Brunner said an investigator talked with him when the patrol decided to take another look at the case file.
“I talked to the Highway Patrol a couple of years ago, and they had already been really thorough about what they found out,” Harold Brunner said. “I don’t think I told them anything they didn’t already know. Fifty years ago is a long time for anyone to remember anything. A lot of the people who were around back then have died, and that makes a difference.”
Died so young
Harold Brunner said that after 50 years it was hard for him to put into words what kind of person his sister was.
“She wasn’t a tomboy at all, and she liked art real well,” he said. “She died at such a young age, she really didn’t get a chance to know what she was going to do or be or nothing. She wasn’t old enough. She had just gotten out of high school, and what she favored, I really don’t know.”
Brunner said his family has lived on the property north and east of Golden City since his grandfather bought it in 1912. Golden City is in Barton County, but it is the closest town to the Brunner property in Dade County.
“My grandpa spent his whole life here (at the Dade County property),” Harold Brunner said. “Dad did too, and it looks like I will too. We’re farmers for several generations. In 1968, we tore down the house we were raised in and built a new one that sits on the same spot where my grandpa built his home in 1912. The cemetery where she’s buried is just across the road. It’s a little country cemetery, Pippenger Cemetery.”
Lueckenhoff, the patrol spokesman, said new technology has been and is still being developed that can help investigators examine new and old evidence in a new light.
“We would always love to solve a case immediately, but our investigators work very hard, and if new information comes to light, our investigators will work just as diligently on a case that’s 50 years old as they do on something that’s a year old,” Lueckenhoff said. “It’s all a matter of acquiring additional information and utilizing the technology and the tools we have at our disposal to ultimately come to a conclusion that is supported by evidence as to what occurred.”
Lueckenhoff said anyone with information may call the patrol at 417-895-6868 and ask for the division of drug and crime control.
