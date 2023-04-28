The following Q&A is a representation of the proposed job classification and pay plan aspects as cited by City Manager Nick Edwards at City Council and finance committee meetings in the past several weeks.
Q. What is an internal equity plan?
A. It is a framework for objectively grouping jobs with similar levels of responsibility and work conditions together to place employees in pay ranges based on nine factors. In the plan, the city manager says, the factors that go into to assessing each job are knowledge (level of education), responsibility and accountability, leadership, fiscal responsibility, work impact, problem solving, customer service, physical working conditions, and mental stress.
Q. Why is the city converting to this type of employee classification and pay plan rather than using traditional market comparisons and employee evaluations?
A. The city manager has said that internal equity is a way to objectively place employees in a pay plan by evaluating positions and the person's job duties. He said it protects the city from claims of unfair treatment and political or administrative bias. It also allowed city administrators and staff to establish a new pay scale after the study consultant, human resources firm AGH of Wichita, said the city's existing pay plan was too low. Additionally, the city is unable to fill some of it's jobs because of pay.
Q. How much will it cost to implement the plan and how will that be paid?
A. It will cost about $1.4 million to raise the wages of general city employees. There is $492,000 in unspent sales tax revenue available for the cost. The city could raise fees for activities and services to collect the rest of the funds needed, although the fee increases have not yet been determined. The city collected $2.2 million more than was expected and budgeted in 2021 and 2022 from sales tax and that money was reserved for wage increases. Of that amount, $1.4 million is going to 11% raises for police officers and firefighters for pay increases as the result of collective bargaining agreements. In addition, the city has set aside $307,000 for 3% annual wage increases police and firefighters will get over the next four years of the collective bargaining agreement. The remaining funds from the $2.2 million are earmarked for any inflationary increases the city may need to pay in 2023 to meet the wage obligations.
