Pay for some jobs available with the city of Joplin was better last year than a year earlier but is still below the average of some cities surveyed, according to an updated market study.
Results of the 2021 pay survey of five area cities and seven cities elsewhere in Missouri and Northwest Arkansas were discussed at a City Council meeting Monday night.
The latest study was done to update how city pay ranges compared with market averages since a study in 2020 that resulted in 9% across-the-board raises for full-time city employees.
The council then adopted a compensation philosophy that stated the city would provide comparable pay offered by peer cities in the studies and do a study at least every two years.
Joplin’s pay ranges were compared three ways. One was in a survey sampling wage ranges for specific jobs offered by Joplin and comparable positions in Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Jasper County and Pittsburg, Kansas. Pay ranges also were compared through a survey of cities of Bentonville and Fort Smith in Arkansas; and Branson, Jefferson City, Liberty, Springfield and St. Joseph in Missouri.
In addition to averages of the local and regional markets separately, Joplin was compared with the overall average of the markets together.
That overall comparison placed Joplin at 95% combined local and regional cities, up from 91% in the 2020 study.
Joplin wages were the highest of the local cities at 113% of the average but below the regional cities at 88% of the average wage ranges last year. The regional figure was up from 84% in 2020.
Starting pay came in at 95% of the combined local and regional averages with midrange and high pay both at 93% of the overall market.
Although the pay philosophy adopted by the council allows surveys every two years, city administrators did not wait that long to update the survey. They wanted to see how Joplin fared after taking steps to raise pay as well as monitor what pay ranges had done in the other cities as the result of market conditions.
“We’re trying to do it more frequently,” City Manager Nick Edwards said after the Monday night meeting. “We did that to make sure we were continuing to evaluate our pay levels. What we saw through the updated market survey results is that we made some positive ground and the city’s the leader in pay here locally on average. But there is still some more work to be done regionally to be competitive.”
Edwards had said in 2020 that while police and fire department unions had actively sought wage improvements, he believed based on previous studies that most city positions were underpaid. In addition to seeing turnover in police and firefighter jobs, the city has had difficulty filling high-demand positions such as engineers, heavy equipment operators, and truck and transit drivers.
A presentation made at the meeting by the city’s finance director, Leslie Haase, did not detail all individual positions or employment categories or pay rates, but rather explained the overall study findings and mentioned a few of the categories of jobs.
However, the report shows that police pay ranged from 91% of the overall market at starting pay, 91% at midlevel pay ranges and 95% at top-out pay ranges. Starting pay for firefighters was at 86% of the average and 89% for midpoint employees with top-out wages at 95% of the overall market.
Among the lower paid categories were administrative support jobs such as clerks, drivers and fleet mechanics, maintenance and trade jobs, and public health.
Generally, city administrators, accounting jobs and certain public works jobs were at higher percentages.
The city manager said an equity pay study that is to be done will be the next yardstick the city will use to measure its competitiveness in the job market.
“We’ve made a big adjustment following the (2020) market data, and now if we can do the internal equity adjustment, we will have gotten our pay plan in good shape, and that will allow us to do some more across-the-board maintenance,” Edwards said.
The equity study will look at each position of city employment and will use factors such as education, experience and work environment to decide who gets more pay.
Joplin’s police union representative told the council recently that the department was seeing officer retention slip again. He asked for immediate wage adjustments that he said are needed to attract and retain officers.
