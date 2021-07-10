Joplin city officials have confirmed that a computer and telephone network interruption this week did not affect customer payment information in the city's utility payment system.
The city government uses a third-party service to process utility payments and store payment information, according to a statement issued Saturday morning. Payment information that residents use to pay sewer and trash bills is not stored in the city government's computer network, according to the announcement.
"We are continuing to investigate this incident and bring our systems online as quickly as possible. This incident has not impacted our ability to provide police, fire, or emergency services to our community – if you are experiencing an emergency, please dial 911," the statement read.
Joplin city officials would not provide further information Friday about the nature of what on Thursday they were calling a “network security incident,” which had crippled the city government’s computer and telephone systems. On Friday, the city's Internet-based telephone network was restored, enabling residents to contact City Hall, the Joplin Health Department, the Parks and Recreation Department and non-emergency numbers of the police and fire departments.
City officials are looking for ways to further secure its systems during an investigation by a cybersecurity firm, according to the statement.
"The safety and wellbeing of our community is our utmost priority and we appreciate your patience as we work through this incident," the statement read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.