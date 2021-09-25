A Pea Ridge, Arkansas, man was killed in a motorcycle accident about 4 p.m. Friday on Pine Tree Road, about 6 miles south of Powell in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Michael S. Tate, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of crash by a deputy coroner.
The accident occurred, according to the state patrol, when the eastbound Tate motorcycle ran off the road and hit a tree.
• A Seneca resident was injured in a motorcycle accident about 2:45 p.m. Saturday on Bethel Road, 3 miles north of Seneca, according to the state patrol.
Matthew J. Bedford, 53, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol reported by the southbound Bedford cycle hit a pothole and overturned.
• A Webb City resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash about 2 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 49, about 2 miles north of Jasper, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Wyatt Bender, 21, a passenger in a vehicle driven by Shawn Bender, 50, of Webb City, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital at Lamar with minor injuries.
The wreck occurred, according to the patrol, when the Bender vehicle slowed and was struck from behind a northbound vehicle driven by Justin M. Ishmael, 37, of Prairie Village, Kansas.
