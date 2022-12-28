Pearl Brothers Hardware Store is closing after 117 years

Harold Berger, owner of Pearl Brothers Hardware Store in Joplin, said he's closing the store for good Jan. 28, 2023. Blue Haven Investments and Homes, the company working to restore the Olivia Apartments and the former Downtown YMCA building, have a contract to buy the building and a plan that includes some residential apartments or small business space on the upper floors and retail space on the main floor.

Globe | John Hacker

 By John Hacker | news@joplinglobe.com

One of Joplin's oldest downtown businesses will close next month.

Pearl Brothers Hardware Store will come to an end on Jan. 28 when Harold Berger closes the doors of the business at 617 S. Main St. for the final time.

“I’m 67 years old, and it’s time," Berger told us today.

