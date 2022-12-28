One of Joplin's oldest downtown businesses will close next month.
Pearl Brothers Hardware Store will come to an end on Jan. 28 when Harold Berger closes the doors of the business at 617 S. Main St. for the final time.
“I’m 67 years old, and it’s time," Berger told us today.
