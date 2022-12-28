Harold Berger, owner of Pearl Brothers Hardware Store in Joplin, said he's closing the store for good Jan. 28, 2023. Blue Haven Investments and Homes, the company working to restore the Olivia Apartments and the former Downtown YMCA building, have a contract to buy the building and a plan that includes some residential apartments or small business space on the upper floors and retail space on the main floor.

Globe | John Hacker