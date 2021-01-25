A Japanese Zero, easing out of a sharp turn, is lined up for a strafing run against distant ships at anchor.
An American battleship, the USS West Virginia, hit by either a torpedo strike or detonation of a 500-pound bomb dropped from above.
The USS Arizona, in flames, slowly slipping beneath the oil-slicked waters.
Joplin’s Allen Shirley, president of the Joplin Historical Society, has pieced together a collection of historical photographs from the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 — but this one has a twist.
“What’s interesting is that most of the photographs in this collection were taken by the Japanese … from moving airplanes during the attack,” said Shirley, a collector and history buff. “The actual photos show the actual attack itself and not the aftermath that we all know about and read about in every history book.”
The black-and-white photographs of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor — most of them snapped from inside the attacking plane’s cockpits — show raw moments of violence from Ford Island, the nearby Battleship Row and from Hickam Field.
There’s also a tiny casing, set into one of the photos, holding some metal shavings scraped from the fuselage of one of the Zeros shot out of the skies that day.
“It’s a great set of photos,” Shirley said, adding the collection relays key points of the attack that killed 2,403 Americans, from the moment the 353 Japanese planes launched to the sinking of the USS Arizona. “It tells a story, like all great photographs do.”
The collection will be on display throughout February at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, he said. Overall, this is Shirley’s 15th collection display he’s pieced together. Previous collections have centered on colonial America, the Civil War and the Titanic. The history of NASA, a large display, will soon be viewable at the museum complex. Later this year, Shirley’s newest display will center around baseball.
“I’m doing these little teaser (displays), trying to do something special, to get people to come out to the museum, which is now open to the public,” Shirley said. “If we don’t collect history and preserve it, then they’re going to be lost forever, and we’ll never get it back again.
“The idea is that when I do a display at the museum, I have two goals,” he said. “The first goal is to entertain, to give people something unique and different to look at. I always say, you can’t go to Walmart and find these things. Then No. 2, I educate. And I’ve found (over the years) that if you don’t entertain first, you won’t get the chance to educate.”
Want to go?
The Joplin History and Mineral Museum is located at 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. in Schifferdecker Park. Call 417-623-1180 for more details about Allen Shirley’s present or future historical collections.
