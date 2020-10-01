NEOSHO, Mo. — Organizers and users of a new bike park know that a Saturday grand opening ceremony is largely symbolic. Riders are already using trails and features completed just days ago.
"It's already been crowded," said Jeff Chase, organizer of the Facebook group Bike Neosho and an activist for the park. "Bike traffic has to be up by a thousand percent. I go to Lampo (Community Building) every day on my break, and every day there has been a constant flow of cars, with people bringing bikes or kids with their bikes."
The High Ground Bike Preserve will be officially opened during a ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday. The feature, under development since last year, is stretched throughout Morse Park.
When combined with existing trails at Morse Park, the preserve has more than 8 miles of trails and features bicyclists can enjoy. It has a 5-mile single track that winds through nearby forest areas, a 1-mile loop called the Low Ground Trail, a skills loop and a bicycle playground.
Rogue Trails, based in Rogers, Arkansas, completed most of the work as part of a $265,152 contract. That contract did not include the skills loop, which was built with donations of money, equipment and time — Chase and other volunteers from Bike Neosho built it in a day, obtaining donations from Rogue Trails and Progressive Ramp Co., and getting help from workers with the city's parks and recreation department.
"That saved the city thousands of dollars," parks Director Clint Dalbom said. "One of the reasons it wasn't approved in the initial bid was the price."
Another reason was that the initial location for the skills loop was set in a flood plain. City officials found a location on higher ground near the Lampo Building after the bid was accepted.
The skills loop and playground are being used heavily, Dalbom said, and traffic on the longer trails is increasing. Workers this week were knocking out minor items on to-do lists and getting signs placed along the trails. But while city officials are excited about the development of the park, there is also interest in how the trails will affect the downtown area, just a few blocks to the west.
"This has stirred things up," Dalbom said. "We haven't seen an increase on the square in a long time, so it's exciting to think adding something in the park will help revitalize downtown."
The trails are hoped to be a new economic development engine for the city. By drawing bicyclists from across the region, they hope to increase sales tax revenue as those bicyclists enjoy a meal, a cup of coffee or a cold beer at nearby businesses after their rides.
Lauri Lyerla, executive director of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, hears people asking about what kinds of commercial spaces are available.
"There are some available spaces, and some people are inquiring more about what's available," Lyerla said. "I'm not sure someone has a business ready to move in yet, and that's been on my mind. There's an amazing opportunity for a bike shop or more restaurants."
The square and surrounding blocks are already home to restaurants, a bakery, a brewery, an ice cream store, a coffee shop and retail businesses.
Lyerla said the chamber is focusing on how to create a sense of pride that leads to a sense of place, similar to its renovation of a large flower box two years ago. It also is focusing on how to match different groups or agencies for improvement projects.
"I think we have an amazing opportunity to attract people here," Lyerla said. "There are a lot of things happening that a lot of people have been working on for a long time. It's exciting."
Meanwhile, the city has already started the second phase of the bike trails project, Dalbom said. The plan calls for another 5 miles of single track. Single track refers to a trail or path that is the width of a single bicycle.
Caring for the trails will take more volunteer effort, however. A volunteer group to help maintain the trails is being formed to help schedule work days and monitor problems. It can be found by searching "High Ground Bike Preserve — Trail Conditions" on Facebook. The effort is similar to what goes on in other towns, Chase said.
However, now that the park exists, Chase said it will help get the attention of groups that want to be part of trail growth with sponsorships or donations.
"We know people who work for the Walton Foundation, and we've always heard Sam's grandsons are more apt to give money for a second phase," Chase said. "They know we are serious now."
Fall festival
At almost the same time as Saturday's grand opening of the High Ground Bike Preserve, the city will hold its annual fall festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the downtown square. For details, call 417-451-8050.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.