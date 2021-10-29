Dr. Muhammad Shaukat, a pediatric gastroenterologist who specializes in treating children for issues with the digestive system, has joined Freeman Health System.
Shaukat treats all GI disorders including celiac, irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, abdominal pain, failure to thrive and others. Procedures differ in the pediatric population, and that requires specially sized scopes and other equipment.
He said an important aspect of pediatric care is the emotional attachment between parents and their children. As a specialist, he has more time to educate parents and help them understand how a disease works and how to help the child, he said.
“Parental anxiety is a factor,” he said in a statement. “They think something is wrong with their child, and it’s my duty to ascertain if there is an anatomic defect or abnormality or it’s a physiological phenomenon. No concern is a small concern. A lot of my empathy and love for the patients and respect for parental concerns comes from when I had my own kids.”
Shaukat’s son was born with a congenital heart problem and was a patient in a neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric intensive care unit. He said that personal experience opened up a new side of him that evolves, continues to learn and is more mature.
Shaukat received his medical degree from King Edward Medical University in Punjab, Pakistan. He completed his residency at New York Medical College in New York City and completed the Pediatric Gastroenterology Fellowship Program at University of Oklahoma Health Sciences in Oklahoma City. He is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and board-eligible with the American Board of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition.
Referrals are required. For more information, contact the Freeman Children’s Clinic at 417-347-8750.
