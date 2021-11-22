Today in the Globe newsroom we celebrated an award winner.
Dan Pekarek, Joplin's retired assistant city manager and former health department director, has been named the 2021 Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and Southwest Missouri Bank.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The city of Neosho placing a use tax on the ballot for the fourth time.
- Interested candidates for Joplin City Council.
- A rare copy of the U.S. Constitution on display at Crystal Bridges.
We hope you made it through Monday without a scratch. Have a pleasant evening.
