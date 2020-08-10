People released from prison during the pandemic face added challenges

For people released from prison or jail, returning to their communities is a challenge in the best of times. Often, employers don’t want to hire them. A criminal record makes it hard to find housing. Many people have lost touch with family members.
The coronavirus pandemic has magnified the challenge. Now, jobs are more scarce, and people are isolated.
Normally, the Missouri Department of Corrections partners with local community groups and state agencies to help prepare people for release from prison and provide support as they rejoin their communities. In many cases, members of these groups come into prisons to work with people.
But after Missouri identified its first case of COVID-19 in March, the state suspended those in-person services. It was one of several measures meant to keep the coronavirus out of state prisons.
Likewise, reentry programs on the outside are facing logistical challenges that make the work more difficult. Participating in virtual programs — a necessity during the pandemic — isn’t always an option for people recently released from prison because they often lack smartphones and other technology.
Limited access in prisons
Ken Chapman, women’s/offender reentry program manager for the Department of Corrections, said reentry work has continued despite the ongoing disruption from COVID-19.
Prisoners continue to receive support by phone, Chapman said. That includes services such as substance use counseling and discussions about employment opportunities.
“So services continue. They’re just different,” he said.
A few of Missouri’s prisons have the technology and infrastructure, such as webcams, that allow for virtual meetings between individual prisoners and people providing reentry services.
Chapman said the department is working to outfit all prisons with the technology to provide programs that were available before COVID-19. That includes services for larger groups, such as employment readiness classes, vocational training and advising on career paths, he said.
At some prisons where the state’s mass testing for COVID-19 has identified no cases, the state is reintroducing limited family visits. Chapman said the department is also determining how some in-person reentry programs can resume with safety measures in place. Prisons won’t allow in-person reentry work to begin unless providers get COVID-19 tests, he said.
“If you don’t want to be tested … that’s OK. We can continue on with telephone calls,” he said.
If providers decide to be tested, they’ll still need to wear masks and practice social distancing when inside prisons, Chapman said.
“So if you’re coming in to teach a class, and you’re used to teaching 20 offenders? Not going to happen,” he said. “You’re going to have to teach however many can be placed in that room with 6 feet of social distancing.”
In-person reentry activities remained suspended as of Wednesday.
‘Unable to deliver those services’
While some reentry services continue by phone, others were forced to stop entirely.
The Missouri Office of Workforce Development partners with the prison system to provide things such as pre-release apprenticeships, training, job search assistance and resume building, Director Mardy Leathers said.
“But unfortunately, the nature of those services do require in-person, on-site (work),” Leathers said. “That was really the beauty of the partnership and where we saw really exciting and impactful results, but COVID has definitely made that a challenge for us.”
“We’ve unfortunately had to pause, and we are unable to deliver those services,” he said.
Leathers said job centers across the state, not only those inside prison centers, were closed because of the pandemic. Conversations about how reentry work can safely start again are ongoing, and the intent is to restart the work as quickly as possible, he said.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Vocational Rehabilitation division works with prisoners nearing release who have disabilities that present barriers to employment.
Kim Gee, the youth and program services manager with Vocational Rehabilitation, said COVID-19 halted some of the division's work to help people find jobs.
“We had folks around the state who had been going into the facilities to do presentations to individuals who were getting ready to be released, and so they haven’t been able to go into the facilities,” Gee said.
Despite that, Gee said the Vocational Rehabilitation reentry team is finding ways to get the message to people in prison. It is developing a video that can be shared with prisoners.
The reentry team is also able to open cases virtually for prisoners who are close to being released, Gee said. That includes conducting interviews via telephone and developing vocational goals.
Challenges after release
Laura Toledo is the executive director of Center for Women in Transition in St. Louis, which provides housing and other services for people returning to their community after incarceration. She said the virus has forced the center to deliver many of its services virtually, though it has recently found ways to do some in-person work again with safety precautions.
“When you have a housing program, we do have staff on-site, and that never stopped,” she said. “But life skills, vocational services, peer support, counseling, we try to do that virtually as much as possible.”
Toledo said the organization was able to secure technology such as tablets for clients to use. Another donor bought eight tablets, and a COVID-19 emergency grant let the organization buy more tablets.
The Rev. Lynn Mims runs A New Cornerstone Inc., a St. Louis-based nonprofit that works with people before and after their release from prison.
Mims said the nonprofit has switched to mostly virtual programs and telephone conferencing. But sometimes it just isn’t possible for former prisoners to participate in virtual programs, even when they’re available.
Mims also said the coronavirus has contributed to relapses among some clients with substance use disorders. Groups such as Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous have also been forced to adopt virtual formats, he said.
Susie Roling, the director of operations at Journey to New Life in Kansas City, said there’s been an increased need for the organization’s services because of the pandemic.
Finding employment
Finding a job in the middle of the pandemic is another major challenge for former prisoners. Roling said the economic downturn and increased unemployment rate have affected Journey to New Life’s clients significantly.
“Our clients haven’t worked long enough, in being out of prison, to receive unemployment (benefits),” she said. “So they’re having trouble obtaining work, and then they do not have the option for unemployment.”
Lisa Cohn is the program manager of Saint Louis University’s Transformative Workforce Academy, a program that works to find employment for people who’ve served time in prison or jail or who are on probation.
The Transformative Workforce Academy hosts job fairs and also has an online portal for job listings. The academy shifted its typical in-person job fair to a virtual job fair in early July.
Before the pandemic, unemployment was low, Cohn said.
“There were so many employers who were willing to consider hiring people who were justice-involved for the first time ever,” Cohn said. “But then obviously that changed overnight when the pandemic hit and the economy got a lot worse.”
Cohn said the sudden rise in unemployment meant employers who didn’t already want to hire people with criminal records were less likely to consider it. She said that and the need to hold the fair virtually made things more challenging.
‘Be patient’
For people facing the challenges of reentry during the pandemic, many people who work in the reentry field encourage former prisoners to be patient — eventually their break will come, Mims said. He also recommended finding a program, a church, or some type of support system.
“A lot of the time, things are not going to happen as fast as you want them to. And so ‘don’t panic’ means stay out of trouble, stay clean, and be sure of yourself,” he said.
Roling advised people to also go wherever they will have the most support, whether that’s from family or their community.
“Have some patience and understanding that it’s not going to be as fast or as easy,” Toledo said. “Just be mindful that it may take you longer to get a job. It’s going to be stressful.”
