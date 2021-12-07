Donna Drossart had her spot picked out long before the sun set Tuesday evening.
Sitting in a cushy chair in front of Pearl Bros. True Value Hardware store and bundled against the 40-degree temperatures, she couldn’t wait for the 51st annual Joplin Christmas parade to begin.
“I’ve been seeing this parade for I don’t know how long,” Drossart said with a chuckle.
Since moving to Southwest Missouri from Chicago in 1996, she hadn’t missed a single Joplin Christmas parade, no matter the weather forecast. But that changed last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the parade’s cancellation.
“I was real sad about last year because this has been a tradition ever since I lived here; you just come out to see the Christmas parade,” she said. Having played the saxophone since middle school, she loved watching the marching bands, particularly the young saxophone players. She said she felt tremendous relief when Freeman Health System officials announced this year’s parade was back on again.
“I was really excited to hear that,” she said.
Standing nearby, Joplin resident Paul Bond was attending his first Joplin Christmas parade. He was there to see friends participate in the parade, but that wasn’t the only reason, he said.
“It’s these (types of events) that we’ve been missing” as a community, Bond said, adding that he’d been cooped up inside his house for too long, primarily due to COVID-19.
He said he was excited to experience the parade, to get out and mingle with people “instead of sitting at home and watching the boob tube.”
Desiree Russell, an inventory specialist at Freeman, was doubling as a “safety rover” Tuesday night, making sure kids didn’t dart out in front of moving parade vehicles to grab candy. She has volunteered for the last five parades — Freeman Health System has organized the event since 2014 — and she really missed the parade last year.
“We’re just very happy it’s back,” she said. This parade felt particularly special because “it’s getting everybody back together again.”
While Tuesday night’s crowd was smaller when compared with past parades, the people lining the streets were no less enthusiastic as they cheered the marching bands and Christmas-themed floats slowly passing by. There were also a few surprises tucked between bands and floats, such as recliner chairs that drove like cars, the green-skinned Grinch and his “Merry Grinchmas” band, and an appearance by the Ghostbusters, who were decked out in Christmas lights.
Hundreds of children lined both sides of Main Street, collecting candy, shaking the hand of a “Guardians of the Galaxy” character, yelling “Merry Christmas” at the passing floats and vehicles, and gasping when they spied Santa at the end of the parade in a Corvette.
Santa’s ride was one of more than 20 souped-up cars in this year’s parade, fitting the parade’s “Cruisin’ to Christmas” theme. Parade grand marshals Isaac and Easton Howard, Children Miracle Network National Champions, led the procession in the back of a classic red pickup truck, waving to the crowds. Funds generated from Tuesday’s parade will go to the Children’s Miracle Network, helping children with medical needs and their families in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.
“I’m just happy to see all of this,” said Melonie Ellis of Joplin, who admitted she got teary-eyed when she saw the Joplin High School band playing Christmas tunes. “All of us really needed this right now. I’m so glad it’s back.”
“People need to be around each other,” added Charles Kelly. He and wife Yvonne were steering families inside the Central Christian Center for free hot chocolate and cookies. He said he loved seeing people happily gathering together once again in downtown Joplin. It’s something “we’ve lost over the last year and a half.”
