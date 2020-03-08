Peoria tribe breaks ground for childcare and community center

MIAMI, Oklahoma — A piece of Northeast Oklahoma history will soon get a makeover as the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma begins a new multiphase construction project.
The effort, known collectively as the Peoria Community Campus, will be built on the site of the former Miami Country Club, located near Elm and Cleveland streets. It will include a day care center for children and a community building.
On Saturday, members of the tribal committee gathered with Chief Craig Harper for a ceremonial groundbreaking.
Harper said the event, which followed the tribe’s 2020 annual general council meeting, marked the end of a two-year process in which tribal members dreamed of what could be placed at the site.
Harper said the 13,000-square-foot Woodland Academy Learning Center will serve as an early childhood center for students from birth to age 5. It will include an after-school program.
The 5,000-square-foot Peoria Longhouse Community Building will serve as a gathering place for tribal members, especially its elders. It will include a place for cultural, social and practical functions and events.
“It will help us teach and mentor this and future generations,” Harper said. “Our plan, our goal, is to provide for the next generation. The community center will give our elders a place, the learning center will give our youth a place.”
Jason Holuby, president of New Fire Native Design Group, said phase one, which includes the learning center and community building, is slated to be let for contracting bids in the summer.
As part of the project, Elm Street will be extended with a new entrance and roadway being added between the learning center and community building.
Holuby estimated that once construction begins, the learning center will take 12 months to complete, while the community building will take nine months.
A second phase, which includes a wellness center/full gym as well as the renovation of the existing clubhouse into a cultural center, is still in the conceptual stage, according to Holuby.
“Through a careful master planning process this campus will provide a tremendous value for our citizens to gather and grow as a nation,” Harper said. “Today we celebrate a transition from idea to reality. Today, as always, we are Peoria proud.”
Harper said the tribe purchased the former 18-hole golf course in late 2000; it formally closed in 2010.
Harper declined to give a price tag for the project but said the tribe is using federal grants, including an $800,000 Indian Community Development Block Grant it received in 2019, to help fund construction.
“Our tribe leans and invests heavily in education,” Harper added. “Our future generations are the pride of the tribe."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.