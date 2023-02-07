PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University students and faculty will celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas native Eva Jessye — an acclaimed Black musician, actress and author with ties to Pittsburg State University — with a special event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer.
The event is open to the public and will feature performances of her musical arrangements, poetry and narrations.
Jessye served as artist-in-residence at PSU from 1978 to 1981 and was the first Black woman to win international distinction as a director of a professional choral group.
In 1953, she became the chorus trainer for George Gershwin’s "Porgy and Bess." Later, the Eva Jessye Choir toured internationally and was the official choir for a 1963 civil rights march with Martin Luther King Jr.
A collection of her photos, documents, sheet music, newspaper clippings and other materials is housed at Axe Library at PSU.
