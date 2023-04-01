CARTHAGE, Mo. — On Tuesday, for the second time in less than a year, voters in the Carthage School District will be asked to extend the district’s debt service levy to build a performing arts center on the high school campus.
While the district is still asking for permission to build the center, the scope of the project and the costs are different in 2023 when compared with the bond issue that received a majority “yes” vote in August 2022, but failed because it didn’t obtain the required 57.1% majority.
This time, the district is asking voters to extend its 83-cent debt-service property tax levy by three years to 2043, and it is seeking to borrow about $26 million compared with $18 million in 2022.
The proposed performing arts center now would include an auditorium with the capacity for just under 1,200 and classroom space for the drama, vocal music and band programs, which would free up those spaces in the high school building for conversion to regular classrooms.
Carthage school Superintendent Mark Baker told the Carthage Board of Education in January that the expected cost of the performing arts center had gone up considerably because of a building code the city of Carthage adopted in 2021 requiring that new school buildings have FEMA-standard tornado shelters built into them with the capacity to shelter as many people as the structure can normally hold.
Adding that shelter dramatically increased the expected cost of the performing arts center.
The proposal also now includes a new baseball field on the CHS campus immediately east of the high school near Airport Drive and Pearl Street.
A baseball field has been in the master plan for the CHS campus since it was created in 2004.
The Carthage Tigers baseball team has long played its home games at historic Carl Lewton Stadium, a city-owned stadium in Carthage’s Municipal Park, but the concrete and stone stadium was built as a Depression-era Works Progress Administration project in the mid-1930s.
Also known as “Rock Stadium” because of its fieldstone facade, the stadium has deteriorated to a point that it recently was declared unsafe and its restoration unfeasible. While the city most likely will have to demolish the Rock, the Carthage Tigers will play home baseball games in Joplin at Joe Becker Stadium and Wendell Redden Stadium for at least the 2023 baseball season. They can still use the Rock’s field for practice sessions.
The costs of the two projects have been moving targets over the past two months as the district and architects work to fit them into a budget of about $26.8 million including the expected proceeds from the bond issue and about $780,000 in donations that have been received so far.
In March, Baker announced the estimated cost of the performing arts center had been reduced to $24.5 million by moving the storm shelter, meaning the $26.8 million budget would pay for the center and a basic baseball field, which was estimated to cost $2 million.
At a public meeting in March, Baker said if the bond issue passes, the board would would make the final decision on how much to spend on each project based on donations that come in after the election and the bids that would likely be opened in August.
If 57.1% of Carthage voters say “yes” to the bond issue, the 83-cent debt-service property tax rate will remain as is, but it will not be retired until 2043, three years later than it would be otherwise.
The district’s total property tax rate now is $3.98 per $100 of assessed valuation, with $2.75 of that total funding the operation of the district, 40 cents being used to pay off $10 million in debt for the 2015 construction of David Haffner Stadium, and 83 cents going to pay off school construction debt acquired through bond issues.
The total levy is scheduled to drop to $3.58 in 2025, no matter how the proposed bond issue fairs, when the 40 cents for the David Haffner Stadium expires.
So until 2025, under the district’s $3.98 levy, the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 will pay $756.20 in annual property taxes.
In 2025, when the 40-cent levy expires, the taxes on a $100,000 home will drop to $680.20.
