For Pittsburg State University astronomer Josh Cochran, the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, happening this week, is an example of “astronomy for everybody.”
“The best experience I’ve had with the Perseids is the ability to share them with anyone,” said Cochran, who works in the PSU-Greenbush Astrophysical Observatory west of Pittsburg.
“That’s what’s wonderful about them,” Cochran added. “You don’t need fancy equipment; you don’t need a big, vast depth of knowledge of astronomy. You just need to go outside and look up and have some basic idea of where to look and when, but generally speaking, it’s really just something where you need to go out and look and enjoy.”
The Perseid shower is one of the biggest annual meteor showers to grace the skies, and this year, the moon won’t be in the sky to make it too bright to see some of the dimmer meteors.
Perseid meteors are already streaking across the sky, but the number will increase in the coming nights as Earth approaches the heaviest streams of comet material that create the shooting stars.
The shower will peak overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and the following night will be almost as good.
The best viewing time for both nights is between midnight and dawn. The waxing crescent moon will set early, meaning moonless skies for most of the night.
People in the Northern Hemisphere in areas away from light pollution could see as many as 40 meteors an hour, according to space.com, which called it “one of the most impressive skywatching opportunities for a while.”
Space.com says the Perseids are fragments of the comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun every 133 years. Every year, Earth passes through the path of the comet, and the debris in that path shows up in the sky as meteors.
The Perseids originate in a spot that's in the northeastern sky early in the evening. It gets its name from the constellation Perseus, where most of the meteors seem to originate, near the constellations Aries and Taurus.
Many will appear as quick small streaks of light, although some long streaking fireballs have been seen in the sky recently.
People can see more meteors than normal for several days either before or after the peak as well as Earth continues through lighter areas of the comet debris stream.
Astronomers recommend getting a blanket or a lawn chair and getting out somewhere away from the city lights. They recommend people watch for at least 30 minutes to let their eyes get accustomed to the dark.
