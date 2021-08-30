PITTSBURG, Kan. — Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning made his pandemic-delayed appearance Monday night on the Pittsburg State University campus as part of the H. Lee Scott Speakers Series and revealed the answer to the burning question: What does “Omaha” mean?”
The other retired NFL player on the stage at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts posed the question, saying it was the one question on everyone’s mind when he asked people what they’d like to ask Manning if they got the chance.
“I had a lot of responses when I asked people, but this was the one question almost everyone asked,” said Kendall Gammon, former PSU and retired NFL player, and current special assistant to the PSU president.
Manning said the name of the city in Nebraska was a random trigger word he came up with to use during a game to tell his teammates on the offense that he was changing the play call. It was especially useful when the play clock was winding down.
“There’s really no rhyme or reason for it,” Manning responded. “You’re looking for a three-syllable word that meant we were usually changing the play. It was Omaha. That tells all my teammates we’re going to plan B.”
Manning’s frequent use of the word in his 16-year playing career has had some fringe benefits in retirement.
“And all I can tell you is I’m a big deal in Omaha, Nebraska,” Manning added. “A few years ago I got the key to the city. I got some steaks out of the deal. It was a good word choice.”
Speakers series
Manning was the fourth in a series of speakers invited annually to speak at Pittsburg State University as part of what’s called the H. Lee Scott Speakers Series: An Examination of American Life.
University President Steve Scott said the previous three speakers were Bill Clinton, Mitt Romney and Condoleezza Rice. Manning’s appearance was originally scheduled for 2020, but the pandemic forced the cancellation of that appearance, but Manning agreed to be the 2021 speaker.
The event featured Scott and Gammon sitting on stage in an hourlong conversation with Manning talking about a wide range of topics including who his mentors were, how he mentors others now, his choice of where to go to college, and why did he decided to stay in college his senior year.
Scott said one benefit of Manning’s delayed appearance was that he added another accolade to the long list read by Kathleen flannery, PSU vice president for advancement, as she introduced Manning to the crowd.
“The (NFL) Hall of Fame,” Scott said. “You were inducted this year. That had to be an amazing experience.”
“It certainly was; it was special,” Manning said. “I got to share it with my dad (retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning), who presented me. My dad had a chance to visit with all these players he competed against like Willy Lanier, Bobby Bell, Roger Staubach. It was great to be with him for three days. My dad taught me a lot about the history of the game and taught me to have a great appreciation for the game. So to go to Canton for that weekend, it really is about the history of the game.”
Manning said the Hall of Fame induction forced him to reflect on his career.
“I have to admit, when I was watching the introductory video and of my dad talking and there were pictures of he and I when I was in high school and junior high, you go down memory lane,” Manning said. “When you’re playing football, you really don’t look back very much. You kind of focus on what’s right in front of you.
“When you stop playing and you have a recognition like this, it forces you to go back. My dad was the most appropriate person to introduce me. He’s had the greatest football impact on me, and it certainly got a little emotional at times.”
