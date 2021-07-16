PITTSBURG, Kan. — Retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will be the next speaker in the H. Lee Scott Speaker Series at Pittsburg State University.
The event, “A Conversation with Peyton Manning,” is planned for 6:15 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 27.
The speaker series was created by former Walmart CEO Lee Scott and his wife, Linda, both PSU alumni, back in 2015. The Scotts donated $2.079 million to the university with a mission to deepen the level of discourse, enrich the university experience and elevate the university’s reputation by examining American life from the perspective of nationally prominent leaders and innovators.
“We hope that the exposure to these successful leaders will enhance the educational experiences for students and inspire them to someday be invited to speak about leadership on this same stage,” Lee Scott said in a statement.
Manning, a former quarterback with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He was selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
“It’s amazing to think about the caliber of individuals this series has brought to our campus, including President Bill Clinton, Republican presidential nominee Sen. Mitt Romney and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice,” said Kathleen Flannery, vice president for university advancement, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to add Peyton Manning, who is not only a legendary quarterback, but an inspiring leader in philanthropy, to that list.”
Today, Manning serves as a member of the American Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet and The Pat Summit Foundation advisory board. Currently, he is a host and executive producer of the revival of the classic television quiz show "College Bowl."
There will be a limited number of tickets available online at pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office and in person at the PSU ticket office in the Garfield Weede Building for $30.
Starting on Aug. 3, a limited number of tickets will go on sale for faculty and staff, in person only at the ticket office for $20. Starting on Aug. 16, a limited number of tickets will go on sale for students, in person only at the ticket office for $10. Any remaining tickets in each block will be available to the public starting on Aug. 24.
The ticket office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday. Buyers are limited to a maximum of six tickets and must have IDs for each of the six individuals for whom they are purchased.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.