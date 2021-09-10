DIAMOND, Mo. — Each Sept. 11 for Richard and Roseann Svitak is equal parts sadness and rage.
If the terrorist attacks hadn’t taken place, Roseann believes their only child, Philip, would still be alive today, happily raising his two boys, Ethan and Nolan.
Instead, Philip is buried at Joplin’s Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery. The 31-year-old — a flight engineer with the 2nd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment — lost his life on March 4, 2002, during Operation Anaconda in Afghanistan. He was among the first Missourians to die in combat during the war on terrorism.
As with past Sept. 11 anniversaries, the couple rarely stray from their rural Newton County home; Roseann will spend time inside Philip’s bedroom, which is adorned with pictures and treasures, including their son’s beloved skateboard and a white, fluffy teddy bear she’s mailed to him overseas and that caused Philip some lighthearted ribbing from his buddies.
On the anniversary of his death, however, the couple will visit their son’s gravesite in Joplin.
“I go there and I cry,” Richard said, a veteran of the Vietnam War.
“Freedom is not free,” Roseann said. Parents, she added, often pay a heavy toll for what many others take for granted.
The morning of Sept. 11
Richard, a FedEx driver at the time, had just entered a Joplin business to deliver a package on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when he heard people inside screaming. On the television, he said, “were the twin towers, and I saw the second plane fly into (the South Tower). I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was downright murder is what it was.”
Moments later, asleep after working a late shift, a groggy Roseann picked up the ringing phone.
“It was Richard," she said. "He told me to turn on the TV … at first I couldn’t understand. And then, I couldn’t believe it.”
The phone rang again; it was their son, Philip, calling from Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
“He was crying,” Roseann said, pausing as she wiped away tears. “He said, ‘Mom, they’re using our own planes with people on them and they’re flying them into the towers as bombs.'”
You could hear the hurt in his voice, she continued — “Phil had such a soft heart.”
“He was about fair,” Richard added. “He didn’t like bullies; he hated to see people hurt other people, to harm them for no good reason. It really hurt him when those planes flew into those towers.”
“He told us that he probably thought we’d be going to war with Afghanistan,” Roseann said.
The last time they saw their son alive was for Thanksgiving in 2001. He was deployed to Afghanistan soon after, a sergeant with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.
Philip originally served with the U.S. Army from 1989 to 1994, before receiving his honorable discharge. Roseann said she was overjoyed when that happened. But he reentered the Army in 1998.
“When he reenlisted, I was running around my bedroom beating on the bedroom walls, crying,” Roseann said, again pausing to blink back tears. “I told Richard, ‘Don’t let Philip go back in.’ Maybe it was a woman’s intuition, but I had dreams.”
Bad dreams, she said, of her son dying in combat.
Richard made attempts, he said, but “(Philip) did what he wanted; there was no way I was going to talk him out of it.”
“It’s what he wanted to do,” Roseann said. “It was just his calling.”
The Battle of Roberts Ridge
Philip was asleep in bed when a routine insertion of a SEAL team on March 3, 2002, tasked to create an observation point atop Takur Ghar mountain, took a sudden turn for the worse.
The hovering helicopter was hit by four rocket-propelled grenades, severely damaging the machine. Below them, they found the mountaintop crawling with al-Qaida fighters. SEAL team member Neil Roberts tumbled out of the hovering MH-47 Chinook’s opened back ramp. As the smoking helicopter flew away, Roberts was shot and killed following a brief firefight, and his body looted.
Before dawn on March 4, in a new helicopter, the same SEAL team made a landing atop the mountain, engaging the al-Qaida members and hoping to rescue Roberts. Master Sgt. John Chapman single-handedly killed three fighters before he was shot twice in the abdomen and left for dead by the SEAL team, who retreated from the mountain with two other wounded men. As they retreated, the SEALS requested the assistance of a quick-reaction force that included Philip.
Minutes later, Chapman woke and immediately engaged the al-Qaida fighters surrounding him. As he fought for his life, the quick reaction force — 23 men in two Chinooks — was already in the air and bearing down on the mountaintop. Philip’s helicopter, Razor 01, was tasked with landing and rescuing both Chapman and Roberts. Normally manning the left-side door gun, Philip moved to the right-side of the helicopter, the side that would be facing the enemy. As the twin-bladed helicopter flared up to land, the helicopter was peppered with small-arms fire.
In the book “Alone at Dawn,” writers Dan Schilling and Lori Chapman Fonfritz described what happened next, quoting from helicopter pilot Greg Calvert: “Although I only heard the aircraft noises, holes started popping through the windscreen and side windows, but I continued the approach. I called out, ‘Taking fire from 2 o’clock,’ and I heard Sergeant Phil Svitak’s gun open up on the right side. I felt a breeze of rounds whizzing by me.”
In short, controlled bursts, Philip began pumping high-velocity rounds into the enemy below.
“The entire troop compartment rocked back and forth just as Svitak opened up at 6,000 rounds per minute, projecting a liquid stream of bullets that connected him to the enemy,” according to “Alone at Dawn.” “The M134 (minigun) made a loud vrrrt! sound.”
“Everything (Phil) shot at … died,” Richard said of his son.
As Philip kept up a steady rate of fire, an RPG slammed into the side of the helicopter, shredding the right engine. The aircraft shuddered. Automatic rifle rounds filled the air. Despite the danger, Philip refused to duck to safety. He kept his finger on the big gun’s trigger.
“Phil was out in the open,” said Roseann, wiping at tears. “It’s just an open door; no protection anywhere. He was up there like a sitting duck, but he didn’t budge.”
Seconds after the helicopter made a controlled crash into the snow, a burst of machine-gun fire hit Philip. According to “Alone at Dawn,” the men around Philip saw him “slump over his weapon, shot dead from a machine-gun burst that struck him in the chest.”
He was killed instantly, Richard said. “He didn’t suffer.”
During Philip’s memorial service at Fort Campbell, an unidentified four-star general approached Richard, laid a hand on his shoulder and told him that he’d heard a lot of good things about his Philip, adding that Philip had “taken out up to 12 men” and even “one of the bunkers” on top of the mountain that morning, Richard said.
“Philip gave up his life for (Chapman) and a few others on that helicopter who died,” Richard continued, “because they’re brothers; because it would have been very hard for Philip to fly away and leave those men behind.”
Philip’s legacy endures
Philip was among seven U.S. soldiers killed atop Takur Ghar Mountain that day; an estimated 200 al-Qaida fighters were killed during the battle.
He received four service medals for his bravery and sacrifice, including a Purple Heart as well as a Distinguished Flying Cross Citation; the latter reads: “For extraordinary achievement” who showed “absolute commitment to the mission, superb leadership, and tactical expertise” and his “professionalism, devotion to duty, and warrior spirit are in the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself.”
“Phil told me once that flying around inside those Chinooks, ‘that was my job, to delivery the package, which is troops, and to find the enemy and destroy them,” Richard said, a war veteran himself who served three tours aboard an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. “He certainly did that that day.”
The greatest honor his parents can give Philip is holding the Svitak Freedom Ride — their son had been an avid mountain biker — that takes place in August each year. The 2021 version was the race’s 20th anniversary. Proceeds go to purchasing bicycles for children living on Army bases who otherwise would not have a single present beneath a Christmas tree.
“He was a handful,” Roseann added with a smile, “but boy was he just a super good kid.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.