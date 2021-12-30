PHOTOS OF THE YEAR

David Lindsey and his 4-year-old son, Simon Lindsey, wave as a long procession of motorcycles, emergency vehicles, cowboys, superheroes and more join in a parade in November near their Joplin home. Not knowing the logistics of the assignment, I arrived early to the Lindsey house ahead of the planned parade in honor of young Simon, who was battling a terminal illness. I'm glad I did. Those few minutes chatting with Simon on his front porch revealed a youngster wise beyond his years, comfortable with anything life threw at him and confident enough to converse as an adult. Sadly, Simon passed hours after the parade in his honor, but not before he was able to experience the outpouring of love from hundreds of people from all over the region. I think of Simon often. He left an indelible footprint on my heart. Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe we looked back at the year through the eyes of our photographers. 

Globe photographers Roger Nomer and Laurie Sisk showed us some of their favorite photos from a year of triumphs, tragedies and everything in between. 

We'll show you their work and thoughts in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • How the Omicron variant is driving people to seek COVID tests. 
  • Winter weather giving a chilly start to the new year.
  • A collection of readers' thoughts about resolutions and hopes. 

One more day before 2021 is gone. We hope you enjoy your New Year's Eve.

