PITTSBURG, Kan. — An exhibit by celebrated photographers has opened at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University, 1711 S. Homer.
Images from the exhibition were chosen from the collection of the Jim Halsey Co., including more than 30 outstanding portraits of superstars and events represented by the company: Roy Clark, The Oak Ridge Boys, Merle Haggard, Wanda Jackson, Hank Thompson, Minnie Pearl, Leon McAuliffe, Lee Greenwood, Glen Campbell and more.
Halsey is an American artist manager and agent. He and his staff have guided, promoted or managed the careers of numerous prominent U.S. entertainers, particularly country music stars, including 29 inductees of the Country Music Hall of Fame and 10 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
His collection includes portraits taken by world-renowned photographers commissioned by Halsey, including Annie Leibovitz, Alan Messer, Allan Ballard and more.
