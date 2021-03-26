Two of the most popular annual events hosted by Spiva Center for the Arts — PhotoSpiva and the Small Works Auction — have returned.
PhotoSpiva, now in its 45th year, is a national competition hosted annually by Spiva. Founded in 1977, it has become the longest-running photographic competition of its kind in the U.S.
"It is one of our most popular exhibitions because it attracts professional and amateur photographers from all over the country," said Susan Adams, Spiva's interim executive director.
About 75 of the approximately 1,100 images that were submitted for this year's contest are on display at Spiva, 222 W. Third St. They were selected by the 2021 PhotoSpiva juror, Adam Finkelston, the owner, publisher and co-editor of The Hand Magazine.
"Last year's PhotoSpiva had the most submissions ever," Adams said. "This year, during COVID, we had almost the same — within 100 — number of images submitted. We had a phenomenal participation rate this year."
The exhibit will run through May 15.
The PhotoSpiva competition also marks a return to normal after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams said. Last March, Spiva closed its building for several weeks, just as the 2020 exhibit was preparing to open, and an opening reception for the photographers never happened. But this year, the juror was able to offer portfolio reviews and the annual PhotoSpiva lecture both in person and virtually, she said.
Two additional events offered annually in conjunction with PhotoSpiva also will take place this year.
An event for writers called 1,000 Words is set for April 13. Residents may share their poetry and prose that was inspired by the photographs.
Spiva in Bloom, which attracts area florists who reinterpret the photographs in flowers, is scheduled for April 15-17. The event also includes a flower-arranging class.
The other major spring program, the 23rd annual Small Works Auction, will take place through mid-May.
Local artists including Jeff Legg, Jo Mueller, Natalie Wiseman, Andrew Batcheller and April Davis have created pieces that will be on display in Spiva's Regional Gallery through May 14. The public may bid on the works online at spivaarts.org; an in-person bidding party and close of the exhibition will take place May 14.
Adams said about 70 pieces are available for auction, with most set at a starting bid price of $35. There also is a "buy it now" option for most pieces.
"There's ceramics and paintings and sculpture and woodworking; there are some textiles," she said. "It's just a great diverse selection. ... There really is something for everybody, regardless of what your taste is."
All proceeds will go back to Spiva.
Viewing of the exhibits is available from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment. Masks are required in the building. Admission is free.
