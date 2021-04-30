PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg High School theater department will hold "Closing Bow Cabaret" at 4 p.m. Sunday in the high school auditorium, 1978 E. Fourth St.
The event serves as a fundraiser for eight students who qualified at the State Thespian Festival to compete at the International Thespian Festival this summer. There is no entrance fee; donations will be accepted.
Musical theater numbers will be performed by qualifying students, including Ella Rheums, Kate Thueson, Tate Campbell, Annabella Beachner, Sophie Casper, Mallory Wombeldorff, Xavier Huffman and Keller Erwin. Also performing will be Ethan McConnell, Emma Noonoo, Christopher Saman, Dallas Cox, Maddy Shawn, Gunner Mengarelli, Aunyx Estes and Ben Shawn.
After their performances, Thespian Troupe 3149 will hold its end-of-the-year awards and induction ceremony.
