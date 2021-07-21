Women's Health

Angela Langer, medical director of women’s services with Freeman Health System, talks about the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy Wednesday at the Wes & Jan Hauser Women’s Pavilion. globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on the COVID vaccine and its ability to protect pregnant women.

That issue was one of several raised during a presentation Wednesday with physicians from Freeman Health Systems, who reported that the vaccine does not cause infertility, increase chances of a miscarriage or cause complications during birth.

We'll have more about this report in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • Local COVID hospitalization numbers jumping.
  • Gov. Mike Parson launching an incentive program for vaccinations.
  • A group working to prevent summer slide for students.

We hope your Wednesday ends wonderfully.

