Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on the COVID vaccine and its ability to protect pregnant women.
That issue was one of several raised during a presentation Wednesday with physicians from Freeman Health Systems, who reported that the vaccine does not cause infertility, increase chances of a miscarriage or cause complications during birth.
We'll have more about this report in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Local COVID hospitalization numbers jumping.
- Gov. Mike Parson launching an incentive program for vaccinations.
- A group working to prevent summer slide for students.
We hope your Wednesday ends wonderfully.
