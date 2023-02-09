Spooner

Pianist Steven Spooner will perform Friday in Joplin. 

Today in the Globe newsroom we learned the difference between a concert and a recital. 

Award-winning pianist Steven Spooner has a brilliant recital planned for tomorrow, presented by Connect2Culture. The recital will pair his virtuosic playing with stories about his connections to those pieces. 

We'll have more in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • A roundtable about Union Depot's future. 
  • Joplin High School Principal Steve Gilbreth retiring.
  • Carl Junction robots dancing in Super Bowl festivities. 

We hope you have a wonderful evening. 

