Pianist Steven Spooner will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Spooner will also offer a master class presentation about artistry in performance at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Both events are free and presented by Connect2Culture.

Details: 417-501-5550.