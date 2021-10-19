PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Treble Clef Music Club will host a free concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts on the campus of Pittsburg State University.
The performing artist is Mark Hayes, an internationally known pianist, composer and arranger whose music has been featured at American Choral Directors Association, Music Educators National Conference and Chorus America conventions.
He has more than 20 solo piano recordings, featuring styles such as jazz, classical and gospel music. His album “I’ve Just Seen Jesus” received the DOVE Award, and he will sell his CDs and printed music after the concert.
Preceding the performance will be a concert of six selected students who have received a superior rating in music festivals sponsored by the Kansas Federation of Music Clubs.
Admission to both concerts is free and open to the public. Donations to benefit future music programs will be accepted.
