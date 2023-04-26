Regulars of Connect2Culture’s concert series will likely have one major question regarding a performance of dueling pianos: Who will get to play the Steinway?
Pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis are to be featured in Piano Battle, an interactive concert that elevates the concept of dueling pianos. Relying on differing styles and techniques, Kern and Cibis will play for the audience’s favor as they spar over their sets of 88 keys.
It will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St.
The two German virtuosos have presented their show around the world. The show was originally created for the Hong Kong City Festival, and has been expanded into a presentation that pairs the formality of a recital with the excitement of a pop concert.
The pianists also perform a version of this show with a full orchestra for select performances.
The concert is presented by Connect2Culture. Tickets range from $25 to $40. Details: 417-501-5550.
